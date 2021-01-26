The Lady Coyotes basketball team brought several key players to their home court on Jan. 26, but despite their efforts the team lost 68-49 against Turtle Mountain Community High School.
Junior Shelby Meyer was one of those players and has been a key player all season.
Meyer was successful in several areas including passing, shooting, rebounding and driving to the basket.
Additionally, she was responsible for a fair amount of Williston's baskets.
Meyer wasn't alone, however, and players including Chesni Strand, Erin Powers, Olivia Dallas and Taylor Rath all assisted tremendously in game-play whether it was on defense or offense.
Williston had all the pieces needed to pull out a win, but the team just couldn't put it all together in time.
Yet, TMCHS came determined and ready to play, and the Bravettes did more than just notch a win in their season.
After Tuesday's game, TMCHS earned its first conference win since 2017 after toppling Williston.
As of Tuesday night, Williston sits in last place in the Western Dakota Association standings with zero wins and 11 losses.
TMCHS is in ninth place with one win and five losses.
The Lady Coyotes will try again for win on Jan. 30 when they host Bismarck Century.