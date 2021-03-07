Kolden Kringen, a sophomore on the Williston High School boys swimming and diving team, placed in the top five in two of his individual events and was named to the 2021 All-State Team.
Kringen placed second in the 500 yard freestyle, finishing in 4 minutes ad 56.63 seconds.
He also was the third individual who placed first in the 200 yard IM, finishing in 1 minute and 58.52 seconds (which was under the time given to place first).
Overall, the Coyotes finished 12th out of 14 teams and several other swimmers placed in the top 10 of their events.
Here's a look at how the swim team did overall.
200 Yard Medley Relay
Sophomore Caleb Osborn, sophomore Kolden Kringen, eighth grader Camden Ekblad-Lundby and junior Tyler Jorgenson finished eighth overall in the 200 yard medley relay.
They finished in 1 minute and 44.72 seconds.
200 Yard Freestyle
Freshman Ethan Babcock placed 24th overall in the 200 yard freestyle.
He finished with a final time of 1 minute and 57.68 seconds.
Sophomore Adam March finished in 30th place with a final time of 2 minutes and 1.70 seconds.
200 Yard IM
Kringen was the third person to finish first in the 200 yard IM. His final time was under the 2 minute and .60 second mark, which was 1 minute and 58.52 seconds.
Ekblad-Lundby finished 23rd overall with a final time of 2 minutes and 13.74 seconds.
50 Yard Freestyle
Senior Tayder Jones finished 41st overall in the 50 yard freestyle.
His final time was 25.37 seconds.
1 Mtr Diving
In the diving portion of the meet, Sean Allen placed 16th overall after qualifying in the preliminary and semi final rounds.
In the preliminary round he scored 144.10 points and placed 15th out of 22 divers.
In the semifinals he earned 213.75 points and placed 16th out 20 divers.
Then in the finals he scored 278.95 points finishing in 16th place out of 16 divers.
100 Yard Freestyle
Jorgenson finished 12th overall with a finals time of 49.81 seconds.
Osborn was in 32nd place with a final time of 54.38 seconds.
Eighth-grader Isaiah Schug finished 37th overall with a final time of 55.48 seconds and Jones finished 38th overall with a finals time of 56.10 seconds.
In total, they competed with 40 other swimmers.
500 Yard Freestyle
Kringen finished second in the 500 yard freestyle. His final time was 4 minutes and 56.63 seconds.
Babcock finished 19th overall with a final time of 5 minutes and 21.09 seconds, and Ekblad-Lundy finished 22nd overall in 5 minutes and 22.55 seconds.
March finished in 37th place with a final time of 5 minutes and 35.64 seconds.
200 Yard Freestyle Relay
Jones, Schug March and Babcock finished in 14th place in the 200 yard freestyle relay.
Their final time was 1 minute and 41.66 seconds.
100 Yard Breaststroke
Jorgenson finished in 9th place in the 100 yard breaststroke and Osborn finished in 17th place.
There were 30 swimmers in the event and Babcock finished with a final time of 57.15 seconds. Osborn finished in 1 minute and .97 seconds.
400 Yard Freestyle Relay
Kringen, Babcock, Ekblad-Lundby and Jorgenson finishen in ninth place in the final event of the day.
Their final time was 3 minutes and 28.76 seconds.
