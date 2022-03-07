THE WHS BOYS SWIM TEAM

The 2021/2022 WHS boys swimming and diving team.

On the diving board from left to right: Coach Joe Kemp, Kolden Kringen, Adam March, Caleb Osborn, Ethan Babcock, Charlie Hardcastle, Tyler Jorgenson Standing: Hunter Hart, Reider Bjerknes, Camden Ekblad-Lundby, Hunter Haugen, Breyson Gilbertson, Isaiah Schug, Nathan Hill, Coach Cordon Cox Sitting: Leah Jorgenson, Lola Suchy, Peter Hardcastle, Tyler Sorenson, Zach Budd, Trajan Scott, Ryker Fitzgerald, Coach Nathan Thomson

 Submitted Photo

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

It was an excellent weekend for the Coyotes swimming and diving team.

The Williston High School boys swimming and diving team placed sixth at state over the weekend.

Not only that, but the Coyotes also had one state champion.

Kolden Kringen, a junior on the team, placed first in the 500 yard freestyle and placed first in the 200 yard IM.

Kringen was also named to the All-State First Team.

Earlier, he received All-WDA honors along with Tyler Jorgenson.

The NDHSAA State meet, which was March 4 and March 5, saw 14 teams compete for a state title.

Williston fought valiantly, and several other Coyotes finished in the top 20, earning points for the team.

In the 200 yard medley relay they placed fifth overall. The Coyotes also placed 11th in the 200 yard freestyle relay, and fifth in the 400 yard freestyle relay.

Ethan Babcock placed 15th in the 200 yard freestyle.

Caleb Osborn placed 15th in the 200 yard IM and 15th in the 100 yard backstroke.

Camden Ekblad-Lundby placed eighth in the 100 yard butterfly and 10th in the 500 yard freestyle.

Jorgenson placed ninth in the 100 yard freestyle and fourth in the 100 yard backstroke.

Overall, Minot was won the state title.

Grant Schaeffer, from Minot, was named the 2022 NDHSCA Senior Athlete of the Year and Jake Solper, from Minot, was named the coach of the year.

Tags

Load comments