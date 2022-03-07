Kolden Kringen brings home 2 state titles; WHS boys swimming, diving places 6th overall By The Williston Herald Staff Mar 7, 2022 Mar 7, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The 2021/2022 WHS boys swimming and diving team.On the diving board from left to right: Coach Joe Kemp, Kolden Kringen, Adam March, Caleb Osborn, Ethan Babcock, Charlie Hardcastle, Tyler Jorgenson Standing: Hunter Hart, Reider Bjerknes, Camden Ekblad-Lundby, Hunter Haugen, Breyson Gilbertson, Isaiah Schug, Nathan Hill, Coach Cordon Cox Sitting: Leah Jorgenson, Lola Suchy, Peter Hardcastle, Tyler Sorenson, Zach Budd, Trajan Scott, Ryker Fitzgerald, Coach Nathan Thomson Submitted Photo × Purchase Access See More Offers details close × You are logged in Switch accounts Secure & Encrypted What's your e-mail address? E-mail Password Confirm What's your delivery address? Address City State AlabamaAlaskaArizonaArkansasCaliforniaColoradoConnecticutDelawareFloridaGeorgiaHawaiiIdahoIllinoisIndianaIowaKansasKentuckyLouisianaMaineMarylandMassachusettsMichiganMinnesotaMississippiMissouriMontanaNebraskaNevadaNew HampshireNew JerseyNew MexicoNew YorkNorth CarolinaNorth DakotaOhioOklahomaOregonPennsylvaniaRhode IslandSouth CarolinaSouth DakotaTennesseeTexasUtahVermontVirginiaWashingtonWashington D.C.West VirginiaWisconsinWyomingPuerto RicoUS Virgin IslandsArmed Forces AmericasArmed Forces PacificArmed Forces EuropeNorthern Mariana IslandsMarshall IslandsAmerican SamoaFederated States of MicronesiaGuamPalauAlberta, CanadaBritish Columbia, CanadaManitoba, CanadaNew Brunswick, CanadaNewfoundland, CanadaNova Scotia, CanadaNorthwest Territories, CanadaNunavut, CanadaOntario, CanadaPrince Edward Island, CanadaQuebec, CanadaSaskatchewan, CanadaYukon Territory, Canada Zip Code Country United States of AmericaUS Virgin IslandsUnited States Minor Outlying IslandsCanadaMexico, United Mexican StatesBahamas, Commonwealth of theCuba, Republic ofDominican RepublicHaiti, Republic ofJamaicaAfghanistanAlbania, People's Socialist Republic ofAlgeria, People's Democratic Republic ofAmerican SamoaAndorra, Principality ofAngola, Republic ofAnguillaAntarctica (the territory South of 60 deg S)Antigua and BarbudaArgentina, Argentine RepublicArmeniaArubaAustralia, Commonwealth ofAustria, Republic ofAzerbaijan, Republic ofBahrain, Kingdom ofBangladesh, People's Republic ofBarbadosBelarusBelgium, Kingdom ofBelizeBenin, People's Republic ofBermudaBhutan, Kingdom ofBolivia, Republic ofBosnia and HerzegovinaBotswana, Republic ofBouvet Island (Bouvetoya)Brazil, Federative Republic ofBritish Indian Ocean Territory (Chagos Archipelago)British Virgin IslandsBrunei DarussalamBulgaria, People's Republic ofBurkina FasoBurundi, Republic ofCambodia, Kingdom ofCameroon, United Republic ofCape Verde, Republic ofCayman IslandsCentral African RepublicChad, Republic ofChile, Republic ofChina, People's Republic ofChristmas IslandCocos (Keeling) IslandsColombia, Republic ofComoros, Union of theCongo, Democratic Republic ofCongo, People's Republic ofCook IslandsCosta Rica, Republic ofCote D'Ivoire, Ivory Coast, Republic of theCyprus, Republic ofCzech RepublicDenmark, Kingdom ofDjibouti, Republic ofDominica, Commonwealth ofEcuador, Republic ofEgypt, Arab Republic ofEl Salvador, Republic ofEquatorial Guinea, Republic ofEritreaEstoniaEthiopiaFaeroe IslandsFalkland Islands (Malvinas)Fiji, Republic of the Fiji IslandsFinland, Republic ofFrance, French RepublicFrench GuianaFrench PolynesiaFrench Southern TerritoriesGabon, Gabonese RepublicGambia, Republic of theGeorgiaGermanyGhana, Republic ofGibraltarGreece, Hellenic RepublicGreenlandGrenadaGuadaloupeGuamGuatemala, Republic ofGuinea, Revolutionary People's Rep'c ofGuinea-Bissau, Republic ofGuyana, Republic ofHeard and McDonald IslandsHoly See (Vatican City State)Honduras, Republic ofHong Kong, Special Administrative Region of ChinaHrvatska (Croatia)Hungary, Hungarian People's RepublicIceland, Republic ofIndia, Republic ofIndonesia, Republic ofIran, Islamic Republic ofIraq, Republic ofIrelandIsrael, State ofItaly, Italian RepublicJapanJordan, Hashemite Kingdom ofKazakhstan, Republic ofKenya, Republic ofKiribati, Republic ofKorea, Democratic People's Republic ofKorea, Republic ofKuwait, State ofKyrgyz RepublicLao People's Democratic RepublicLatviaLebanon, Lebanese RepublicLesotho, Kingdom ofLiberia, Republic ofLibyan Arab JamahiriyaLiechtenstein, Principality ofLithuaniaLuxembourg, Grand Duchy ofMacao, Special Administrative Region of ChinaMacedonia, the former Yugoslav Republic ofMadagascar, Republic ofMalawi, Republic ofMalaysiaMaldives, Republic ofMali, Republic ofMalta, Republic ofMarshall IslandsMartiniqueMauritania, Islamic Republic ofMauritiusMayotteMicronesia, Federated States ofMoldova, Republic ofMonaco, Principality ofMongolia, Mongolian People's RepublicMontserratMorocco, Kingdom ofMozambique, People's Republic ofMyanmarNamibiaNauru, Republic ofNepal, Kingdom ofNetherlands AntillesNetherlands, Kingdom of theNew CaledoniaNew ZealandNicaragua, Republic ofNiger, Republic of theNigeria, Federal Republic ofNiue, Republic ofNorfolk IslandNorthern Mariana IslandsNorway, Kingdom ofOman, Sultanate ofPakistan, Islamic Republic ofPalauPalestinian Territory, OccupiedPanama, Republic ofPapua New GuineaParaguay, Republic ofPeru, Republic ofPhilippines, Republic of thePitcairn IslandPoland, Polish People's RepublicPortugal, Portuguese RepublicPuerto RicoQatar, State ofReunionRomania, Socialist Republic ofRussian FederationRwanda, Rwandese RepublicSamoa, Independent State ofSan Marino, Republic ofSao Tome and Principe, Democratic Republic ofSaudi Arabia, Kingdom ofSenegal, Republic ofSerbia and MontenegroSeychelles, Republic ofSierra Leone, Republic ofSingapore, Republic ofSlovakia (Slovak Republic)SloveniaSolomon IslandsSomalia, Somali RepublicSouth Africa, Republic ofSouth Georgia and the South Sandwich IslandsSpain, Spanish StateSri Lanka, Democratic Socialist Republic ofSt. HelenaSt. Kitts and NevisSt. LuciaSt. Pierre and MiquelonSt. Vincent and the GrenadinesSudan, Democratic Republic of theSuriname, Republic ofSvalbard & Jan Mayen IslandsSwaziland, Kingdom ofSweden, Kingdom ofSwitzerland, Swiss ConfederationSyrian Arab RepublicTaiwan, Province of ChinaTajikistanTanzania, United Republic ofThailand, Kingdom ofTimor-Leste, Democratic Republic ofTogo, Togolese RepublicTokelau (Tokelau Islands)Tonga, Kingdom ofTrinidad and Tobago, Republic ofTunisia, Republic ofTurkey, Republic ofTurkmenistanTurks and Caicos IslandsTuvaluUganda, Republic ofUkraineUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Kingdom of Great Britain & N. IrelandUruguay, Eastern Republic ofUzbekistanVanuatuVenezuela, Bolivarian Republic ofViet Nam, Socialist Republic ofWallis and Futuna IslandsWestern SaharaYemenZambia, Republic ofZimbabwe Phone How would you like to pay? Name Credit Card CVV Zip Code Expiration JanFebMarAprMayJunJulAugSepOctNovDec 20222023202420252026202720282029203020312032 I Agree to the Subscription Terms of Use. This service will be automatically renewed and your credit card billed once it nears expiration CAPTCHA Secure transaction. Cancel anytime. × You're all set! Thank you. Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in. Rate: Begins: Ends: Transaction ID: A receipt was sent to your email. OK Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save It was an excellent weekend for the Coyotes swimming and diving team.The Williston High School boys swimming and diving team placed sixth at state over the weekend.Not only that, but the Coyotes also had one state champion.Kolden Kringen, a junior on the team, placed first in the 500 yard freestyle and placed first in the 200 yard IM.Kringen was also named to the All-State First Team.Earlier, he received All-WDA honors along with Tyler Jorgenson.The NDHSAA State meet, which was March 4 and March 5, saw 14 teams compete for a state title.Williston fought valiantly, and several other Coyotes finished in the top 20, earning points for the team.In the 200 yard medley relay they placed fifth overall. The Coyotes also placed 11th in the 200 yard freestyle relay, and fifth in the 400 yard freestyle relay.Ethan Babcock placed 15th in the 200 yard freestyle.Caleb Osborn placed 15th in the 200 yard IM and 15th in the 100 yard backstroke.Camden Ekblad-Lundby placed eighth in the 100 yard butterfly and 10th in the 500 yard freestyle.Jorgenson placed ninth in the 100 yard freestyle and fourth in the 100 yard backstroke.Overall, Minot was won the state title.Grant Schaeffer, from Minot, was named the 2022 NDHSCA Senior Athlete of the Year and Jake Solper, from Minot, was named the coach of the year. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Freestyle Team Sport Swimming Boys State Relay Tyler Jorgenson Meet Load comments MOST POPULAR Continental Resources has a new code it wants to crack — carbon sequestration Russian invasion spiked oil prices to 2014 levels, but analysts still believe production bump in North Dakota's Bakken still unlikely Woman sentenced to life in prison with possibility of parole for murder of her son WHS boys hockey head coach resigns Continuance granted for trial of Williston man involved in fatal accident Labor, lack of infrastructure are taking the top off North Dakota's oil and gas recovery Oil and gas industry puts focus on CO2 sequestration, Ukraine Russia's Ukraine invasion gives energy industry a moment to press for more American production Citizen of the Year: Penny Slagle City of Williston looks forward to the future Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back