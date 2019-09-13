It was Senior Night for the Williston Coyotes during their home triangular meet against Bismarck Century and Dickinson on Friday, Sept. 13. Despite not having one of their top swimmers Demi Peterson in the lineup, there were several standout performers for Williston that evening.
Among them, senior Torgun Knudsen took first place two events; the 200-yard freestyle and the 100-yard backstroke. In the freestyle event, Knudsen clocked in officially at 2:09.28. Then in the backstroke, she paced the rest of the field with a time of 1:04.10.
Also representing the Coyotes in first place, sophomore Marissa Branham clocked in at 2:18.60 in the 200-yard individual medley. Branham also took first in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:10.53.
Other notable finishers included freshman Leah Jorgenson, who represented Williston in second place in the one-meter dive with her score of 174.70.
Meanwhile, Shawna Daley took third in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:08.60.
In relay competition, the Coyotes also took second in the 200-yard medley with a time of 2:00.98.