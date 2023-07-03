Williston Keybirds continued to roll heading into a weekend of games on Thursday and Friday before a Fourth of July break. The Keybirds played two games at home, On Thursday the Keybirds won 15-5 in a single game matchup against Kalispell and split a doubleheader on Friday to Dickinson in a 4-3 loss and 8-6 win.
In their previous games, a doubleheader series win to Grand Forks, the bullpen was outstanding for the Keybirds. Not allowing a single run in the series, Kadin Finder pitched a No Hitter and Chase Collings pitched a complete game and only allowed three hits in his shutout win.
The offense stayed hot heading into Thursday's 15-5 win against Kalispell. Alex Bloom was locked into the batter's box in the game, finishing a home run away from hitting the cycle. Bloom finished with four hits and five RBI's in the win.
Williston started the game with a five-run first inning that was followed with a seven run inning to blow the lead open for the Keybirds. Despite giving up a three-run first inning, Williston's defense made the Kalispell offense uncomfortable, not allowing the team a chance to find momentum in the game.
Matt Goodman finished with three RBI's in the win. Landon Miller hit a double that scored two. Micah Larsen and Collings each ended the game batting in a run for Williston.
The Keybirds would be right back at Ardean Aafedt Stadium on Friday for the team's third and fourth games in three days. Familiar foe Dickinson, would travel to town for the double header.
Both games would be close in the series, beginning with the 4-3 loss in game one. A bullpen game before Dickinson broke the seal with a one run fourth inning. Dickinson followed the inning with a two-run fifth, but were matched by the Keybirds with their own two-run bottom half of the fifth.
Heading into the bottom of the sixth Williston found themselves down 4-2 and set to mount a comeback, but would fall short after scoring one run in the bottom of the sixth. Conner Ekblad, Garrett Solberg, and Bloom all batted in a run for Williston in the loss.
The Keybirds played with the lead throughout game two's 8-6 win after scoring three runs in the bottom of the first. Bloom got the start on the mound for the Keybirds in the win, pitching four and a third inning striking out six batters. Collings replaced Bloom and finished with three strikeouts and allowed only one hit.
Dickinson got in striking distance after a three-run fourth inning that brought them within one run, then taking the one run lead following a two run fifth inning. Larsen got the lead back in the bottom of the fifth with a two run RBI double. Ekblad hit a single that scored Larsen in the inning to give the Keybirds the lead for the remainder of the game.
Finder and Larsen finished with two RBI's in the win and Bloom and Ekblad added an RBI in the win.
The Keybirds are humming heading into the final month of the season. The team is now 17-8 and following a short break for the Fourth of July holiday will be on the road traveling to Fargo for their next game against West Fargo on Wednesday.