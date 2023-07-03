Keybirds 23 - teaser

Chase Collings dodges the tag at home to score in the win to Kalispell.

 Brendan Saunders | Williston Herald

Williston Keybirds continued to roll heading into a weekend of games on Thursday and Friday before a Fourth of July break. The Keybirds played two games at home, On Thursday the Keybirds won 15-5 in a single game matchup against Kalispell and split a doubleheader on Friday to Dickinson in a 4-3 loss and 8-6 win. 

Micah Larsen crosses home plate to score in the win to Kalispell. 

In their previous games, a doubleheader series win to Grand Forks, the bullpen was outstanding for the Keybirds. Not allowing a single run in the series, Kadin Finder pitched a No Hitter and Chase Collings pitched a complete game and only allowed three hits in his shutout win. 

Landon Miller makes contact with a pitch in the win to Kalispell. 


