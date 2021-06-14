The Williston Keybirds Post 37 baseball team went undefeated in the TruWealth Invitational Tournament over the weekend en route to winning the championship over the Great Falls Chargers.
In the championship game, Williston defeated Great Falls 5-1 on Sunday, June 13, with a big sixth inning being the difference-maker for the Keybirds.
In fact, all five of Williston’s runs came in the sixth inning, easily overtaking the one run Great Falls scored in the top of the sixth.
All statistics and game information are from GameChanger.
With one out in the bottom of the sixth inning, Grant Cymbaluk hit a single to right field to get the momentum started.
Kadin Finders was able to get on base following that by getting hit by a pitch. With two runners on, Kyle Mischke was able to reach first base with a ground ball to the shortstop. Finders was out trying to advance to second base on the ground ball.
Now with two outs, Sawyer Hanson drew a walk, loading the bases for the Keybirds.
With the opportunity to bring in Williston’s first run, Haden Bergstrom drew a walk to bring in Cymbaluk, tying the game at 1-1.
After Bergstrom, Alex Ewert singled on a line drive to left field to drive in Mischke, which gave the Keybirds a 2-1 lead.
Chris Combs courtesy ran for Hanson and was able to score, giving Williston a 3-1 lead.
Ashton Collings drew a walk, once again loading the bases for WIlliston. Then, in back-to-back at-bats, Carter Bakken and Jaxson Meyer were hit by a pitch and each brought in a run, giving the Keybirds their 5-1 lead.
Overall in the game, Bakken, Meyer, Bergstrom and Ewert each had a run batted in for Williston. Cymbaluk led the team with two hits, and Collings, Mischke and Ewert each had a hit.
The team did a great job with plate discipline, drawing a total of six walks while also getting on base four other times by being hit by a pitch.
Finders led the team with two walks, and Collings, Bakken, Hanson and Bergstrom each had one walk.
On the mound, Riley Erickson, Mischke, Meyer and Hanson combined to allow just four hits and one run, while striking out a combined eight batters.
In previous games in the tournament, the Keybirds won games against Miles City (7-0), Sturgis (4-3) and Billings (8-3).
Overall in the tournament, despite the close game against Sturgis, Williston was able to win the games pretty handily en route to the championship.