Keybirds logo

After the tournament the Keybirds 13-7 on the season. 

The Williston Keybirds have found their groove before they traveled to Gillette on Thursday for the Hladky Memorial Tournament. The Keybirds entered the tournament winning seven of their last ten games. The Keybirds continued their momentum winning four out of the five games over the weekend and placing fifth in the tournament. 

The Keybirds defeated Gillette, WY 7-2, Rocky, Mt 12-7, Sheridan, Wy 12-0, and Rocky, MT again 6-4. The Keybirds only loss on the weekend was in the opening game to Gallatin Valley 9-5. 



Tags

Load comments