The Williston Keybirds have found their groove before they traveled to Gillette on Thursday for the Hladky Memorial Tournament. The Keybirds entered the tournament winning seven of their last ten games. The Keybirds continued their momentum winning four out of the five games over the weekend and placing fifth in the tournament.
The Keybirds defeated Gillette, WY 7-2, Rocky, Mt 12-7, Sheridan, Wy 12-0, and Rocky, MT again 6-4. The Keybirds only loss on the weekend was in the opening game to Gallatin Valley 9-5.
Alex Bloom had a monster game in the Keybirds 7-2 win to Gillette, Wyoming, batting in six runs hitting in everyone of his four at bats. Kaeden Call homered in the win as well.
Ashton Collings pitched a complete game for Williston earning the win. Collings finished with five strikeouts, allowing six hits and only two earned runs.
The Keybirds went in extra innings in their next game, a 12-7 win against Rocky, Mt. Going into the eighth inning tied seven a piece, Matt Goodman started the rally with an opening bat triple. The Keybirds would load the bases after working two walks. The leading run would score from a walk from Bloom, Kadin Finders tallied an RBI single in the next at bat. Call hit an RBI single followed by an RBI triple from Alex Ewert to seal the win for Williston.
Tanner Tamez and Micah Larsen's bats were on fire in the 12-0 shutout win to Sheridan. Tamez homered twice in the game batting in five runs in the win. During the Keybirds five run first inning Larsen his a double that knocked in three runs.
In the fifth place game Williston saw the Oysters again. With two runners on in the first inning two runs were scored off an error from Bloom's grounder. Bloom would continue his great tournament with two more RBI's in the win. Riley Erickson also tallied an RBI for the Keybirds.
The Keybirds are currently 13-7 on the year with no signs of slowing down. The Keybirds will travel to Grand Forks for their next game on Wednesday against the Royals.