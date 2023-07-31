Keybirds 23

After a successful tournament run the Keybirds earned a spot at Regionals in Rapid City, SD from August 2 to August 6. 

 Williston Parks and Rec

The Keybirds pulled off an amazing tournament run this weekend and earned their way to the championship game in the North Dakota American Legion Baseball Class AA State Tournament in Dickinson. 

After Heen's walk off RBI on Thursday that extended the Keybirds tournament run, the team was in full stride the rest of the tournament.



