The Keybirds pulled off an amazing tournament run this weekend and earned their way to the championship game in the North Dakota American Legion Baseball Class AA State Tournament in Dickinson.
After Heen's walk off RBI on Thursday that extended the Keybirds tournament run, the team was in full stride the rest of the tournament.
On Friday Williston beat the Bismarck Govs convincingly, in the 9-3 win. After a four-run second inning the Keybirds were on cruise control the rest of the way letting the bats go at ease while the defense held the Govs to minimal scoring.
The team had 13-hits as a team in the win, Alex Ewert led the team in RBI's with three. Micah Larson and Max Heen both added two RBI's a piece while Ashton Collings and Alex Bloom tallied one RBI in the win. Landon Miller was on fire on the mound and finished with a complete game. Miller finished with seven innings pitched, only allowed seven hits and struck out a batter in his effort on the mound.
That night the Keybirds stayed focused and would control the game in the Keybirds 4-2 win to West Fargo to play in the championship game. The defensive game between the two teams had them neck and neck throughout the game. Both teams would tie with a run a piece in the third inning before Williston grabbed the lead for the remainder of the game in a two run fourth inning that came from a Larson two RBI double.
Chase Collings got the start and the win for the Keybirds in the game. Collings pitched five innings before being replaced by Garrett Solberg in the sixth inning. Collings finished with two strikeouts and only allowed four hits. Solberg closed out the game for the Keybirds and finished with a strikeout in the win. A. Collings and Alex Bloom tallied an RBI in the win as well.
The Keybirds offense did a great job taking the pressure off of the defense throughout the weekend. In Williston's four wins in the tournament the team outscored their opponents 34-15, and the offensive production and solid defense earned them a spot in the championship game on Saturday against the number one ranked Fargo Post 2. The Keybirds met Fargo in the first game of the tournament where Williston 8-0. The Keybirds looked to get revenge on a team they know they could beat in the championship game, but would unfortunately fall 16-7 in the game.
A nine-run first inning would put the Keybird's in an early deficit right out of the gate. Like they proved throughout the season, the team would not go down lightly. Williston fought back with offensive barrages in third through fifth innings that led to seven runs, took a chunk of the lead away and made it a manageable 11-7 deficit. Fargo would respond in the sixth with a five runs to put the Keybirds in too big a whole with too little game left.
Bloom led the team in RBI's in the game with three, Derek Lee knocked in two runs, and Tyler Tamez and Solberg added an RBI each in the loss.
The Keybirds came up just short in the championship but the tremendous tournament run the team displayed will bring good momentum with the team when they compete in American Legion Regional Tournament in Rapid City, SD on August 2 through August 6. The Keybirds will play against teams from Minnesota, South Dakota and Nebraska.