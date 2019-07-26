In their first game of American Legion Class AA state competition, the Williston Keybirds took care of business against the Minot Vistas in Grand Forks, earning a 5-3 victory on Friday, July 25.
Playing as the road team, the Keybirds offense manufactured their first run of the ballgame in the top of the first by virtue of a one-out RBI single from Garret Hill, which scored Christopher Sathe from second base.
However, Williston’s 1-0 lead was short lived as Minot bounced back with two runs of their own in the home half of the first. Then in the third, a two-out balk by Minot pitcher Carson Tonini allowed Williston baserunner Brady Aberle to score from third, while Hill also advanced 90 feet from second to third on the play.
In the next at-bat, and with the score all tied up, Jaxson Meyer took a 2-2 pitch to center field for a base hit, scoring Hill and giving the Keybirds a one-run lead once again. Meyer went 2-for-3 at the plate in the contest.
The Keybirds added another run in the fifth, and one more in the seventh to take a 5-2 advantage into the last half inning of play. Minot was able to produce a run with one out in the frame, but Williston’s defense held their ground from that point to close out matters with a 5-3 victory.
Collectively, the Keybirds collected nine hits as Garret Hill led the way individually with a 3-for-3 afternoon at the dish. Chance Johnson and Brady Aberle also had an impact offensively, each going 2-for-3 on the day.
Aberle also picked up the win on the mound, tossing five full innings and allowing just one earned run on three hits with six strikeouts. Meanwhile, Reed Hanson picked up the save, pitching two innings of relief for Williston. For more weekend coverage of Williston’s state tournament run, please go to willistonherald.com.