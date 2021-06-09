Summer baseball action is starting up, and the Williston Keybirds will be playing in a tournament this weekend that will get the summer rolling.
From Thursday, June 10 to Sunday, June 13 six teams will compete in the 36th Annual TruWealth Financial Invitational, and the games will be hosted at Ardean Aafedt Stadium.
Pool A in the tournament consists of the Keybirds, Sturgis, South Dakota Post 33 and the Miles City, Montana Outlaws.
Pool B consists of the Billings, Montana Upper Deck Expos, the Great Falls, Montana Chargers and Bottineau Post 42.
Pool play for both pools will happen on Thursday, and on Friday, cross pool play will take place. Cross pool play will not affect seeding for the tournament.
Saturday, June 12 and Sunday, June 13 is when bracket play will take place. The quarterfinals will happen Saturday morning, and the semifinals will take place Saturday afternoon. The championship game will be played on Sunday.