The Williston Keybirds split their opening games with the Miles City Outlaws on Wednesday, June 3.
The Keybirds took the first game 12-7. Dale Kjorstad was the leading scorer with a grand slam — the game's only dinger — in the third inning. Two other Birds, Camdin Miller and Garret Hill, also drove in runs in the third.
Jackson Ekblad, Hill, Kjorstad, Miller and Trevyn Sundby all had RBIs.
Miller pitched two innings, striking out two, walking two, giving up seven hits and allowing six runs.
Eckblad also pitched two innings and struck out two, while Kyle Mischke pitched 1.2 innings, walked three, struck out one and gave up one hit and one run.
In the second game, the Keybirds held the edge until the sixth inning, when the Outlaws scored five runs to put the final score at 16-11. Sawyer Hanson, Hill, Miller, Mischke and Chris Sathe all had RBIs for the Birds.
Sundby and Ashton Collings both pitched two innings, with Sundby giving up four hits and three runs while Collings gave up five hits and seven runs. Sathe and Engen each gave up one run on the mound while Hill gave up four.
Williston is back in action at home Friday against the Minot Vistas.