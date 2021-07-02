The Williston Keybirds Post 37 baseball team dropped a doubleheader on Wednesday, June 30, but in one of the games the Keybirds played well and scored five runs.
Fargo Post 400 emerged victorious in the doubleheader Wednesday, defeating the Keybirds by scores of 8-0 and 11-5.
In the 11-5 loss, the Keybirds stayed right with Fargo early in the game, but the stretch of middle innings was where Fargo pulled away.
All statistics referenced are from GameChanger.
Fargo scored five runs in the first inning, but Williston responded with three runs in the bottom of the second.
Between the third, fifth and sixth inning, though, Fargo scored four runs, which extended a 5-3 lead to a 9-3 lead.
Williston scored two more in the fifth to stay close, but Fargo scored two more in the seventh to pull away.
In that big second inning for the Keybirds, Derek Lee stepped up and put Williston on the board.
Grant Cymbaluk led off the inning by reaching with a single to left field. After one out, Kyle Mischke reached first after being hit by a pitch, putting runners on second and first.
Williston got its second out of the inning, and Huntor Mapes came to the plate.
Mapes hit a pop fly in the infield and was able to reach on an error py the Fargo pitcher.
With two outs and the bases loaded in front of him, Lee came to the plate and doubled on a hit to center field, clearing the bases and giving Williston three runs.
Lee also had a hand in the Keybirds’ fifth inning when they scored their other two runs.
He started the inning by drawing a walk, and Ashton Collings singled right after him.
Carter Bakken got out on a sacrifice bunt but advanced both runners over to third and second, setting up Jaxon Meyer. Meyer hit a sacrifice fly out to left field, driving in Lee for Williston’s fourth run.
With two outs, the Keybirds weren’t done as Cymbaluk singled to right field, driving in Collings for Williston’s fifth run.
Lee ended the game with three runs batted in to lead Williston, and Meyer and Cymbaluk each had one RBI.
Cymbaluk led the team with three hits, and Collings, Lee and Kadin Finders each had one hit.
In the 8-0 loss, Collings and Cymbaluk each had one hit to lead the Keybirds.