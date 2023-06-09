One thing that has been learned early in this young season is that the Keybirds fight until the very end. In Wednesday's loss against Fargo Post 2 the Keybirds had an three run early deficit that lingered throughout the game until the Keybirds forced extra innings in the final innings of the game.
On Thursday the start of the 38th annual TruWealth Tournament began with the Keybirds playing first against the Bottineau Braves. Landon Miller got the start on the mound for the Keybirds.
The Keybirds found themselves in another early hole giving up five runs in the first three innings. The Keybirds offense, though, would slowly start to come alive in the fourth inning. Riley Erickson would hit a single that would score Kaeden Call.
After a Bottineau score in the top of the fifth that gave the Braves a 6-1 lead, the bats flew in the bottom half of the inning setting up a Keybirds comeback in the bottom of the fifth inning. Call, and Micah Larson would score runs, while Alex Bloom hit a two run single to bring the Keybirds within one score.
After a clutch Kadin Finders home run in the bottom of the sixth would tie the game at six a piece. The Keybirds defense did their job in the top of the seventh to give the offense the walk off opportunity.
A lead off triple from Bloom would put the Keybirds in the perfect spot to win the game. Garrett Solberg would be the hero at the plate hitting a single that scored Bloom for the walk off win 7-6.
In a game later in the afternoon the Keybirds matched up against the Regina Athletics. Bloom and Solberg would continue the hot bats, leading the first inning with a Bloom RBI single. Solberg would hit a two-run double giving the Keybirds an early 3-0 lead.
The Athletics would score a run in the top of the third, but the Keybirds followed the score with a two run inning in the bottom of the inning.
Regina would make the Keybirds sweat out the final innings with a three-run fifth inning, bringing the Athletics within one run. Great defense from the team and great pitching from Kadin Finders who got the start and pitched six innings including six strikeouts. The Keybirds would go on to win 5-4.
The TruWealth Tournament will continue on Sunday with placement games until the Championship game on Sunday night.