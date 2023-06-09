Keybirds logo

One thing that has been learned early in this young season is that the Keybirds fight until the very end. In Wednesday's loss against Fargo Post 2 the Keybirds had an three run early deficit that lingered throughout the game until the Keybirds forced extra innings in the final innings of the game. 

On Thursday the start of the 38th annual TruWealth Tournament began with the Keybirds playing first against the Bottineau Braves. Landon Miller got the start on the mound for the Keybirds. 



