The Williston Keybirds have improved to a record of 4-4 after two decisive wins at home.
The Keybirds took down the Froid Bulls 26-4 on Tuesday, June 9. In that matchup, the Keybirds had 19 hits, including four from Garrett Hill.
Hill hit three singles and a grand slam. That last came in the fourth inning, where the 'Birds put up 9 runs.
Williston's first game in the annual Tru-Wealth tournament came Friday, June 12, when they won 8-0 over Watford City.
In that game, which was called after five innings, pitcher Chris Sathe struck out four and allowed one hit in four and a third innings. Kyle Micshke threw two-thirds of an inning of relief.
In the third inning, Mischke, Garret Hill, Jaxson Meyer, and Camdin Miller all drove in runs to take control of the game.
The tournament continues Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday, the Keybirds will take on Miles City and Billings. Sunday's games haven't been set.