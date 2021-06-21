The Williston Post 37 Keybirds Baseball team lost three games over the weekend, but the Keybirds played well overall.
Williston lost 7-6 to Perham Yellowjackets Varsity on June 18, 14-0 to Duluth East Greyhounds Varsity on June 19 and 17-7 to Detroit Lakes Lakers Varsity on June 19, but the Keybirds held their own and nearly won the game against Perham.
It took two clutch bottom half innings from Perham to be able to win the game because otherwise, Williston was in the lead.
The Keybirds found success with consistent scoring in the game, scoring two runs in each of the first, third and fourth innings.
All statistics used are from GameChanger.
Leading off the game in the top of the first inning, Kadin Finders reached base on catcher’s interference. While Grant Cymbaluk was up to bat, Finders was able to advance to second on a passed ball.
After Cymbaluk got out, Jaxson Meyer hit a home run to center field, an explosive way to kick off the scoring in the game.
The top of the third started in much of the same way for the Keybirds, as Finders got on base to kick things off, this time after drawing a walk.
After the first out, Meyer stepped to the plate once again and hit another home run to center field to give Williston its fourth run, which also gave the Keybirds a 4-0 lead at the time.
In the fourth inning, Finders and Cymbaluk were able to reach on errors, but their hits drove in Williston’s final two runs.
From the bottom of the fourth inning to the bottom of the eighth, though, Perham scored six runs and were able to walk off for the win.
Meyer finished the game with four runs batted in, the only four RBIs Williston recorded. He also led the team with three hits, and Tyler Tamez had Williston’s other hit.
In the 17-7 loss to Detroit Lakes, Williston had more batters contribute to the scoring.
Carter Bakken and Grant Cymbaluk each had two RBIs to lead the team, and Ashton Collings and Derek Lee each had one RBI.
Bakken also led the team with two hits in the game, and Collings, Meyer, Cymbaluk, Riley Erickson, Alex Ewert and Sawyer Hanson each had one hit.
Overall on the weekend, the Keybirds scored 13 runs but allowed opponents to score a total of 38 runs.
Despite the run differential, the Keybirds still had some good showings and made some great plays, highlighted by Meyer’s two-home-run game against Perham.