Two good wins from the Williston Post 37 Keybirds got them back on track after tough losses to Minot.
On Monday, July 12, the Keybirds’ bats came alive to sweep a home doubleheader against the Dickinson Roughriders, winning the games 10-7 and 9-6.
In both games, Dickinson had more hits than Williston, but the Keybirds were still able to drive in more runs with their hitting and baserunning.
The Keybirds used big innings in both games to secure their wins. In the 10-7 victory, Williston used an eight-run fourth inning to boost its way to victory.
All statistics referenced are from GameChanger.
Riley Erickson drew a one-out walk to get things going for the Keybirds. Derek Lee singled after him, putting runners on first and second with one out.
Ashton Collings drove in the Keybirds’ first run, singling on a line drive to center field to drive in Erickson. Lee advanced to third and Collings advanced to second during the play.
Carter Bakken walked to load the bases, and Jaxon Meyer singled to right field to drive in Lee and Collings. Dickinson started the inning with a 5-0 lead, so the Roughriders still held a 5-3 lead.
But the Keybirds were coming.
Grant Cymbaluk batted next, but before he could do anything, Bakken and Meyer both scored on a few errors by the Dickinson infield, tying the game at 5-5.
Cymbaluk drew a walk, and so did Kyle Mischke after him.
Tyler Tamez grounded into a fielder’s choice, getting out but advancing the runners to second and third.
After that, Huntor Mapes hit a ground ball and reached on an error, which Cymbaluk and Mischke were able to score on, giving Williston a 7-5 lead.
Erickson then came back up and walked again, and during Lee’s at-bat, Mapes was able to score on an error, putting Williston ahead 8-5.
That inning alone would have still won the Keybirds the game, but they scored one more run in the fifth and sixth inning each to close out the win.
For the game, Meyer led the team with two runs batted in, and Collings, Cymbaluk and Lee each had one RBI.
Collings led the team with three hits, followed by Lee with two hits and Bakken, Meyer and Tamez with one hit each.
In the 9-6 win, the Keybirds scored four runs in the bottom of the third inning and five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to seal the win.
Chris Combs, Alex Ewert and Lee each had two RBIs to lead Williston, and Cymbaluk, Collings and Kadin Finders each had one RBI.
Ewert led the team with two hits, and Collings, Cymbaluk, Finders, Combs and Lee each had one hit.