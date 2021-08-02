Although having a tough season, both the Williston Keybirds and Williston Oilers managed to finish their summer with several key highlights that they can be proud of.
Here’s a quick look at how they did and what stats stood out the most.
Babe Ruth 13U
The Williston 13U Babe Ruth team had a great summer season.
Overall, the team had a 26-14 record this season, according to GameChanger. One of the highlights of Williston’s season was a 15-game winning streak that lasted from the middle of the season to the late part of the season.
During that win streak, Williston averaged 10.1 runs per game, while holding opponents to just four runs per game. That is a really good run differential to hold for a big part of the season.
On top of that, Williston scored 10 or more runs in 10 of the wins, showing how lethal the team’s lineup could be this season.
Williston lost its first two games of the state Babe Ruth tournament for an early exit, but the season overall was great and was highlighted by a terrific streak.
Williston Keybirds
The Post 37 Keybirds finished the summer with a 17-25 record, according to GameChanger, and they lost to Fargo Post 400 in the play-in game for the state tournament.
At times, the Keybirds were up-and-down this season, but they had some great stretches this season and played really well overall.
One highlight for the Keybirds this season was a stretch late in the season where the Keybirds’ bats really produced well.
To close out the season, out of the last 13 games, the Keybirds scored four or more runs in 12 of them. On top of that, in three of those games, the Keybirds scored 10 or more runs.
Williston’s season ended early in the state tournament, but the Keybirds still had a great run to close the season and did well overall this season, especially when it came to producing runs.
Williston Oilers
The Williston Oilers had a tough season, finishing the summer with a record of 6-38 according to GameChanger, but the Oilers also had some good highlights this season.
Some of Williston’s good wins came against the Bismarck Senators, Mandan and Glendive.
Like the Keybirds, the Oilers also did really well at producing runs this summer.
In the last three games of the season, for example, Williston scored seven or more runs in each game. On top of that, during the middle of the season, the Oilers had a stretch of 17 games where they scored at least one run.
The Oilers also had some good depth that showed constantly throughout the season.