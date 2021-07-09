A game against the Mandan Chiefs was interrupted by rain, but the Williston Post 37 Keybirds made the short game they were able to get in pretty good.
The game was canceled due to the rain, but the Keybirds were able to put up five runs and hold Mandan scoreless in the two innings played on Thursday, July 8.
Williston put up two runs in the bottom of the first inning and three runs in the bottom of the second, while getting Mandan out 1-2-3 in each of the top halves.
All statistics referenced are from GameChanger.
Ashton Collings led off the bottom of the first inning by drawing a walk to get things going for the Keybirds. After an out, Jaxon Meyer was hit by a pitch to keep the momentum going for Williston.
Grant Cymbaluk came up next and grounded out for the second out of the inning, but he was able to advance Collings and Meyer over the third and second base respectively.
Kyle Mischke handled the rest, singling to left field and driving in both runners for the Keybirds’ first two runs.
In the second inning, Williston wasted no time getting on base to start the rally.
Sawyer Hanson led off the bottom half of the inning with a single to left field. Riley Erickson came up next and hit a ground ball, reaching on an error.
Derek Lee batted next after Erickson and laid down a bunt, singling and loading the bases for Collings. Collings delivered, singling to right field and driving in Hanson and Erickson for a 4-0 Keybirds lead. Lee advanced to third base on the throw in, and Collings advanced to second on the throw.
During Carter Bakken’s at-bat, Lee was able to score on a passed ball and Collings advanced to third with the Keybirds now leading 5-0. Bakken drew a walk, bringing Meyer back to the plate.
The Keybirds were poised to do even more damage, with no outs and two runners on base, but before Meyer’s at-bat was completed the game was stopped, according to GameChanger.
On the mound for Williston, Collings got all six batters he faced out, striking out two of them.
There is no word yet on when or if the games will be made up.