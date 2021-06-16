The Williston Keybirds Post 37 baseball team dropped a pair of tough games against Mandan on Tuesday, June 15.
Mandan put up a total of 29 runs in the two games, burying Williston by scores of 16-4 and 13-3.
Amidst Mandan’s success at the plate, the Keybirds were able to find their own success and score some runs with some good plate appearances, too.
In the 16-4 game, Williston struck first with three runs in the first inning. In fact, Williston’s first four batters safely reached base to get the momentum going.
All statistics are from GameChanger.
Ashton Collings batted first in the game and singled right away to get things started.
Up next, Kadin Finders drew a walk, and Grant Cymbaluk singled after that to load the bases. With the bases loaded for him, Derek Lee drew a walk to bring in Collings, giving the Keybirds a 1-0 lead.
With the bases still loaded, Huntor Mapes hit a sacrifice fly to left field, bringing in Finders for Williston’s second run.
After Williston got its second out, Micah Larson singled to drive in Cymbaluk for the Keybirds’ third run.
Williston’s other run came in the top of the third inning when Chris Combs singled to drive in Lee.
Overall in the game, Collings led Williston with two hits, and Cymbaluk, Combs and Larson each had a hit as well. Lee, Mapes, Larson and Combs each had one run batted in.
In the second game, Williston scored its first run in the top of the second. Riley Erickson hit a sacrifice fly that was deep enough to drive in Sawyer Hanson to put the Keybirds on the board.
Williston’s other two runs came in the fifth. Erickson kicked off the inning with a walk, and Collings, after two outs, nailed a double to center field that drove in Erickson. After Collings, Finders also doubled, which was able to drive in Collings for the Keybirds’ third run.
Collings once again led the team with two hits in the game, and Finders, Tyler Tamez and Leif Ekblad each had one hit. Erickson, Finders and Collings each had one RBI.
Williston also has a doubleheader on Wednesday, June 16, as the Keybirds take on Bismarck.