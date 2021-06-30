The Williston Post 37 Keybirds dropped a doubleheader against Fargo Post 2 on Tuesday, June 29, but the Keybirds played well and had their bats going to create opportunities.
Williston lost the games by scores of 11-4 and 9-4, and in the second game specifically, the Keybirds stayed close with Fargo at times and got on base really well.
Fargo kicked off the game with four runs in the top of the first inning, but Williston did a good job and answered in the bottom half to avoid being too far behind.
Ashton Collings led off the bottom half by singling to center field. Kadin Finders stepped up to the plate next and hit a ground ball to the shortstop.
The short stop missed the ball on the ground, allowing Finders to reach safely on first and Collings to advance to third.
After an out, Jaxon Meyer also reached on a ground ball error, bringing in Collings for Williston’s first run.
Finders advanced to third on the play, and with the chance to drive another run in, Sawyer Hanson reached on an infield single to bring in Finders, giving Williston its second run and cutting the Fargo lead to 4-2.
Nothing happened for either team for a couple innings, but Williston came close to scoring one more run in the third.
Meyer hit a pitch deep into center field, one-hopping the outfield fence for a triple, but no one was able to bring him in.
In the fourth, Fargo added two more runs, and Williston’s final answer came in the fifth inning.
Finders led off the bottom of the fifth by hitting a line-drive single into center field. After him, Carter Bakken nailed a single up the middle, and Finders advanced to third on the play.
Then, after two outs, Tyler Tamez singled through the middle, driving in Finders and allowing Bakken the chance to get to third base.
Alex Ewert came up next, reaching on an error but driving in Bakken for Williston’s fourth run.
Overall for the game, Meyer and Hanson had one run batted in each for the Keybirds. Bakken and Tamez led the Keybirds with two hits each, and Meyer, Collings, Hanson, Finders and Derek Lee each had one hit.
After the fifth inning, Fargo scored three more runs to secure the win, but overall, the Keybirds only had two fewer hits (11-9) than Fargo.
In the first game, the 11-4 loss, most of Fargo’s scoring came in the last two innings but still managed to get an early lead.
Williston scored one run in four different innings but didn’t build up quite the momentum it needed to come back.
Lee, Bakken and Finders each had one RBI for Williston. Bakken and Lee led the team with two hits each, and Collings, Hanson and Alex Ewert each had one hit.