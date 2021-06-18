Quite the polar opposites occurred for the Williston Post 37 Keybirds baseball team on Wednesday, June 16 in their doubleheader.
On the one hand, the Keybirds suffered a 12-0 loss to Bismarck, but on the other hand, the Keybirds played a terrific game and lost by just one run in a 12-11 final.
With the losses, the Keybirds are now on a four-game losing streak, but all four of those games have been on the road. Once Williston gets back on home turf, it could be what the Keybirds need to break the streak.
In the 12-11 loss, Williston held an 11-7 lead for nearly three innings following the fourth, but Bismarck scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to win the game.
But Williston poured in all 11 of its runs in the third and fourth inning, putting on an impressive display of its abilities at the plate.
The big inning came in the fourth, when the Keybirds scored six runs.
To kick off the inning, the Keybirds loaded the bases with no outs. Ashton Collings and Kyle Mischke each singled to start the inning, and Kadin Finders drew a walk to load the bases.
Jaxson Meyer also drew a walk after Finders, allowing Collings to score and keeping the bases loaded.
During Carter Bakken’s at-bat, Mischke scored on a wild pitch, giving Williston its seventh run and second of the inning. Finders advanced to third, and Meyer was able to advance to second on the pitch.
After that, Grant Cymbaluk singled to drive in Finders, giving Williston an 8-4 lead.
The big hit came right after that, as Sawyer Hanson hit a home run to right field to give Williston the 11-4 lead.
Overall in the game, Hanson led the team with three runs batted in. Meyer and Cymbaluk each had two RBIs, and Tyler Tamez had one RBI.
At the plate, eight Williston players each had one hit: Collings, Mischke, Meyer, Bakken, Cymbaluk, Hanson, Tamez and Derek Lee.
On the mound, Riley Erickson and Mischke only gave up seven earned runs, but Bismarck scored five unearned runs that hurt the Keybirds.
Unearned runs really hurt Williston in both games, as in the 12-0 loss, Meyer only gave up two earned runs, but Bismarck scored nine unearned runs. Bismarck scored another unearned run off Mischke.
Williston wasn’t able to record any hits in the 12-0 loss, and Finders was able to get on base once with the team’s only drawn walk. Sawyer Hanson also reached by being hit by a pitch.