The Williston Post 37 Keybirds lost both games of a doubleheader against Jamestown on Tuesday, July 6, but they made the games as close as they possibly could.
Jamestown won the games by 10-9 and 10-8 scores, holding on just enough to win the tightly-contested games.
Williston played well in both contests, even making a comeback to catch up with Jamestown in the 10-9 game.
For Jamestown to win that first game, it took a walkoff hit in the 10th inning before the Keybirds fell.
All statistics referenced are from GameChanger.
Williston started the scoring right away, putting up two runs in the top of the first inning. Jamestown answered with an 8-3 scoring advantage over the second, third and fourth innings to take an 8-5 lead.
The Keybirds scored four runs in the sixth to take a 9-8 lead, but Jamestown tied it up at nine each with a run in the bottom half.
Despite the tying run Jamestown scored, that sixth inning was big for the Keybirds in the game.
After the first out of the sixth, Huntor Mapes kicked things off for the Keybirds, getting on base by being hit by a pitch.
Haden Bergstrom pinch ran for Mapes and advanced to second on an error during Derek Lee’s at-bat.
Lee singled on a line drive to right field, driving in Bergstrom for the Keybirds’ sixth run.
Ashton Collings came up next and also singled, and during Carter Bakken’s at-bat, Lee stole third. Bakken then hit a sacrifice fly that drove in Lee for the Keybirds’ seventh run.
With two outs, the Keybirds got a rally going.
Jaxon Meyer reached base on an error, which allowed Collings to advance to third. Grant Cymbaluk singled up the middle to drive in Collings for the Keybirds’ eight run, and it allowed Meyer to advance to third as well.
After Kadin Finders walked, Kyle Mischke singled to left field to drive in Meyer for the Keybirds’ ninth run and the lead.
Although Jamestown was eventually able to win the game, the Keybirds put together some terrific scoring runs in the game and threatened to win the away game.
For the 10-9 final, Meyer and Mischke led the team with two runs batted in each, and Bakken, Cymbaluk, Finders and Lee each had one RBI.
Finders, Mischke and Meyer each had two hits to lead the Keybirds, and Collins, Cymbaluk, Maps and Lee each had one hit.
In the second game, the 10-8 final, the Keybirds scored five runs in the fourth inning to take a 7-2 lead, but Jamestown scored eight runs in the fifth to seal the deal.
Collings, Chris Combs and Leif Ekblad each had one hit to lead the Keybirds. Ekblad, Collings, Mischke, Finders, Bergstrom and Micah Larson each had one RBI to lead Williston.
The Keybirds find themselves on a six-game losing streak, but in that time span, they have played well and nearly won a few games.
If the Keybirds can keep scoring like they have been, some wins will be in order as the season winds down.