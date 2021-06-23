After another tough stretch of losses, the Williston Post 37 Keybirds baseball team is on an 11-game losing streak, looking for a big win to get back on track.
Williston had doubleheaders on both Monday, June 21 and Tuesday, June 22, and while the Keybirds were able to score a little bit, their opponents did too much damage at the plate.
On Monday, Williston lost 10-0 and 12-2 to the West Fargo Patriots, and on Tuesday, Williston lost 15-2 and 12-2 to Grand Forks.
During the 11-game losing streak, the Keybirds have been playing well and stayed close with opponents for the most part, but the teams they faced earlier this week made a bigger mark.
Despite opponents’ abundance in scoring, Williston was able to put up some runs of its own.
In the 12-2 loss to West Fargo, the Keybirds scored a run in each of the top of the second and third inning.
Kadin Finders started the top of the second inning getting on base by being hit by a pitch, and he wasted no time stealing second base. He also advanced to third base due to a balk by the West Fargo pitcher.
After two outs, Derek Lee singled and drove in Finders to score the first run of the game.
In the third inning, after one out, Ashton Collings doubled on a line-drive hit to center field. Carter Bakken and Jaxson Meyer reached base by a walk and hit by pitch respectively, loading the bases for Grant Cymbaluk.
Cymbaluk hit a sacrifice fly to center field, allowing Collings to score for Williston’s second run of the game.
Collings, Lee and Riley Erickson each had one hit to lead Williston, and Cymbaluk and Lee each had one run batted in.
In the 15-2 loss to Grand Forks, Meyer led the team with two hits. Bakken, Alex Ewert and Chris Combs each had one hit as well.
Meyer and Lee finished the game with one RBI each, making up WIlliston’s two runs.
Then, in the 12-2 loss to Grand Forks, Finders, Erickson and Sawyer Hanson each had one hit to pace the Keybirds. Hanson had the one RBI for Williston, and Meyer scored the other run for the Keybirds.
Although the Keybirds are on an 11-game losing streak, they have been playing well and have scored runs consistently. One win would end the streak and could give the Keybirds the momentum they need to launch a win streak of their own.