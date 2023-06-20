The Williston Keybirds had an impressive weekend at home, playing against three teams in doubleheaders on Friday against the Minot Vistas winning the series 9-4 and 14-3, Sunday against Jamestown splitting the series in a 6-0 loss and a 2-1 victory, and Monday splitting the series against Mandan in the 1-0 loss and 2-1 win.
The Keybirds have found their footing on the season, in the last week of games Williston is 6-2 and outscoring their opponents 45-33. Two of the Keybirds victories came from walk off hits in the final inning.
In the 14-13 win on Friday to Minot, the Keybirds found themselves down two runs heading into the seventh inning. With runners on second and third, Alex Bloom stepped up to the plate and hit a pop fly to center field, successfully hitting the sacrifice fly to tie and bringing Williston within a score. Tyler Tamez hit the game tying run from a double to center field.
Tamez was on second when Derek Lee was intentionally walked, runners were on second and first when Owan Kok saved the day with a walk off double to score Tamez and get the Keybird victory.
Kok and Kadin Finders had hot bats in the game each batting in three runs, Ashton Collings tallied two RBI's in the game. Bloom, Tamez, Lee, and Chase Collings all recorded an RBI in the win.
On Monday in the tight 2-1 win against Mandan, the Keybirds took the lead in the fourth inning from a bases loaded walk that scored Finders. In an excellent day on the mound Riley Erickson pitched six innings allowing only four hits and striking out three batters, keeping the Chiefs dormant throughout the game.
In the seventh inning Mandan tied the game from an RBI single, Williston went into the final inning with a win, not extra innings in mind.
Max Heen got the bats going to start the inning with a single. The Keybirds would get the winning run on base early. The next batter, Collings would walk advancing Heen to second being put in scoring position. Bloom came up to bat and hit a hard ground ball to the first basemen that forced an error that brought Heen around third to score.
The Keybirds are currently 9-6 on the season and will have the week to practice before heading to Gillette, Wyoming for the Gillette Tournament starting Friday.