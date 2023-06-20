Keybirds logo

The Keybirds will travel to Gillette, Wyoming on Friday to compete in the Gillette Tournament. 

The Williston Keybirds had an impressive weekend at home, playing against three teams in doubleheaders on Friday against the Minot Vistas winning the series 9-4 and 14-3, Sunday against Jamestown splitting the series in a 6-0 loss and a 2-1 victory, and Monday splitting the series against Mandan in the 1-0 loss and 2-1 win.

The Keybirds have found their footing on the season, in the last week of games Williston is 6-2 and outscoring their opponents 45-33. Two of the Keybirds victories came from walk off hits in the final inning.



