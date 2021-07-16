Two more wins are under the Williston Post 37 Keybirds’ belt, as they swept a doubleheader against Mandan on Thursday, July 15.
The bats were alive and well for the Keybirds in the wins, as they defeated Mandan by scores of 10-1 and 9-7.
While Williston’s ability to score was the big theme between both games, Ashton Collings’ performance on the mound in the first game was a big part of the Keybirds’ win.
All statistics referenced are from GameChanger.
Collings got the start and pitched a complete game. He only gave up one run in the seven innings. Collings walked five batters but he only allowed one hit and struck out six batters.
At the plate, the Keybirds gave Collings all the insurance he needed and more.
After the first two innings, the Keybirds already surmounted a 7-0 lead before Mandan scored in the third inning.
The biggest inning for Williston was the second inning, where the Keybirds scored five runs.
The first three batters reached base in the bottom of the second for the Keybirds.
Sawyer Hanson kicked off the inning by singling, and he stole second during Riley Erickson’s at-bat. Erickson hit a ground ball and reached on an error, and after that, Derek Lee singled on a bunt to load the bases.
Collings handled the rest, hitting a single to right field that drove in Hanson and Erickson to give the Keybirds a 4-0 lead at the time.
During Carter Bakken’s at-bat, Lee scored on a passed ball, and Collings advanced to third. Bakken drew a walk to put runners on the corners with no outs.
Jaxon Meyer singled after Bakken’s walk, loading the bases once again. After the first out of the inning, Kyle Mischke singled and drove in Collings, and Kadin Finders hit a line drive and reached on an error, allowing Bakken to score for the Keybirds fifth run of the inning, seventh overall.
Overall for the game, Collings and Mischke led the team with three runs batted in each. Bakken and Tyler Tamez each had one RBI as well.
Collings and Mischke also led the Keybirds with two hits each, and Bakken, Meyer, Finders, Hanson, Tamez and Lee each had one hit.
In the 9-7 win, the Keybirds came back from being down 4-0 after the first two innings to get the win.
Three different Williston players, Bakken, Meyer and Mischke, each had two RBIs to lead the team, and Finders and Grant Cymbaluk each had one RBI.
Finders led the team with three hits. Bakken, Meyer, Lee and Cymbaluk each had two hits, and Mischke and Alex Ewert each had one hit.
The wins will be some good momentum for the Keybirds as the season starts to wind down ahead of the state tournament.