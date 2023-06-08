The Keybirds were treated to packed stands to begin their opening game against Fargo Post 2. The game was also in honor of Tyler Jangula in 'Tyler Jangula Night' a Williston local who tragically died in 2015.
Before the game, Williston Parks and Recreation put on a 'Steak Feed' donated by C&D Water Services for all the audience before the game.
When it was time to throw the first pitch, the Keybirds were ready to go. Ashton Collings got the start on the mound for the team.
Fargo started the game with an early three-run first inning. The Keybirds defense would bounce back from the high scoring first, making it difficult for Fargo to find hits later in the game.
The game was a defensive battle between the two teams, with each team reaching base often throughout the game but leaving runners stranded. The Keybirds found themselves in a 3-0 deficit focusing on one run at a time to complete the comeback.
In the bottom of the sixth inning the Keybirds offense started to come alive. With a combination of patience in the batters box, setting up walks, and getting hits at the right time. Kaeden Call would score on a wild pitch setting up an RBI from Derek Lee brining the Keybirds within one score.
Riley Erickson, who would replace Collings in the fourth inning, pitched his way out of the top of the seventh giving the Keybirds a chance to tie or win.
Kadin Finders would hit a double in his at bat setting up the comeback. The Keybirds tied the game in the seventh forcing extra innings.
Fargo's bat got hot in the eighth scoring three runs in the inning. After gaining momentum in the previous inning, the Keybirds were confident they could erase the deficit again.
With the dugout rallying the batters at the plate, the Keybirds were methodical in their comeback attempt. Again, the Keybirds would have patience in the box forcing Fargo to give the batter a desirable pitch. The team would have a combinations of walks and hits.
The Keybirds would score two out of the needed three runs needed to complete the comeback, losing the opening game 6-5.
Tanner Tamez led the team in hits with three, Call lead the team with RBI's batting in two in the loss.
The Keybirds are now in full swing on the season, competing in the TruWealth Financial Tournament from Thursday to Sunday.