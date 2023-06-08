Keybirds 23-4

Matt Goodman watches a ball in his at plate appearance. 

 Brendan Saunders | Williston Herald

The Keybirds were treated to packed stands to begin their opening game against Fargo Post 2. The game was also in honor of Tyler Jangula in 'Tyler Jangula Night' a Williston local who tragically died in 2015. 

Before the game, Williston Parks and Recreation put on a 'Steak Feed' donated by C&D Water Services for all the audience before the game. 



