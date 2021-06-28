The Williston Post 37 Keybirds turned things around over the weekend, ending a 13-game losing streak by starting a three-win streak of their own.
The busy weekend started on Friday, June 25, when Williston dropped a game against the Gillette Riders in a 9-4 finish.
After that, though, Williston defeated Jamestown 4-2, and they defeated the Colorado Ducks 18U Black in a 10-0 shutout, both games being played on Saturday, June 26.
To close out the weekend, Williston won a close 11-10 game over Excelsior Senior 2 on Sunday, June 27 to end the busy stretch with a three-game win streak.
Each win was great, but the shutout over the Colorado Ducks was one of, if not the most, dominant win the Keybirds have had this summer, and a big reason the team was so successful in the game is because of Riley Erickson, who pitched for the Keybirds.
All statistics referenced are from GameChanger.
Erickson pitched all five innings in the game and had no troubles en route to the shutout victory.
He only allowed two hits, no walks and hit one batter, and he struck out two batters. In total, he only allowed four base runners (one reached on an error).
The closest Colorado came to doing any damage was in the bottom of the second inning, when Erickson gave up a double. Otherwise, there wasn’t a worry for Erickson on the mound.
In the shutout win and all weekend, Williston’s bats did well and supported the pitchers.
Against Colorado, Kyle Mischke led the Keybirds with a big game, driving in three runs and recording two hits. Jaxson Meyer had two RBIs, and Kadin Finders, Tyler Tamez and Huntor Mapes each had one RBI.
Carter Bakken also had three hits, Finders had two hits and Ashton Collings, Haden Bergstrom, Meyer, Tamez and Mapes each had one hit.
In the 11-10 win over Excelsior, a three-run sixth inning was just enough for Williston to edge out the win.
Chris Combs drove in two runs in the bottom of the inning, and Collings drove in another. Excelsior scored two runs in the top of the seventh, but Williston held on for the win.
In the game, Collings, Meyer, Finders, Tamez, Erickson and Alex Ewert all had one RBI. Williston only recorded two hits in the game, and Collings and Tamez claimed them. In fact, Excelsior out-hit Williston 13-2.
What helped the Keybirds were four errors committed by Excelsior, and the Keybirds drew 12 walks as a team.
In the 4-2 win over Jamestown, Bakken, Finders and Mischke each recorded an RBI, and Collings, Finders, Bakken and Mischke each had a hit.
Although the Keybirds had a long, tough stretch of losses, a great all-around weekend put them back on track and put some nice wins under their belt for a new streak.