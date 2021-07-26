The Williston Post 37 Keybirds’ season came to an end over the weekend, as the Keybirds lost a play-in game for the state tournament.
Williston suffered an 11-4 loss to Fargo Post 400 on Saturday, July 24, with a big fifth inning from Fargo being the deciding factor.
Both Williston and Fargo scored two runs in the second inning, and even after the fourth inning, where Fargo scored three runs to take a 5-2 lead, Williston still would have been right there as the game went on.
But Fargo had the big fifth inning and ran away with the lead, building enough insurance to hold off the Keybirds.
All statistics referenced are from GameChanger.
In that second inning, Kadin Finders led off for the Keybirds by hitting a line drive to center field for a single.
Tyler Tamez followed that up with a single of his own, also nailing a line drive to center field.
With the two runners on, Alex Ewert dropped a bunt and was able to reach safely, marking three straight singles to start the inning and loading the bases.
Riley Erickson came up next and hit a ground ball, reaching on an error that scored Finders to give the Keybirds a 1-0 lead.
With the bases still loaded and after one out, Ashton Collings hit a sacrifice fly to center field that drove in Tamez for Williston’s second run.
The Keybirds’ other runs came in the top of the fifth and seventh innings.
With two outs in the fifth, Grant Cymbaluk singled and Finders doubled to reach base. Tamez hit a ground ball and reached on an error, which drove in Cymbaluk for the Keybirds’ third run.
In the seventh, Hunter Mapes hit a two-out solo home run to left field for Williston’s fourth run.
Overall for the game, Mapes, Collings and Erickson finished with one run batted in each for the Keybirds. Finders led the team with two hits, and Cymbaluk, Tamez, Mapes, Ewert, Chris Combs and Carter Bakken each had one hit.
Although the season is over, the Keybirds played well throughout the summer and had some good stretches.
The main highlight for the team is the run production, as the Keybirds were no strangers to scoring runs in bulk.
The Keybirds finish the summer with an overall record of 17-25, according to GameChanger.