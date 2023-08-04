Keybirds 23

The Williston Keybirds finish their season 25-28 in 53 games played this season. 

After a summer of hard work and nearly every day on the field, the Williston Keybirds season has come to an end after the Keybirds 1-0 loss to Harrisburg in the second round of the American Legion Baseball Central Plains Regional Tournament on Thursday. 

The Keybirds season was one of perseverance after beginning the season strong in early June. Throughout the 53 game season the Keybirds had one constant, finishing. Whether it be when the Keybirds had the lead throughout the game and would close the game out with great defense, or when they found themselves down in games the team would always play hard until the final out often scoring a run in the seventh.  



