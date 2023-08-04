After a summer of hard work and nearly every day on the field, the Williston Keybirds season has come to an end after the Keybirds 1-0 loss to Harrisburg in the second round of the American Legion Baseball Central Plains Regional Tournament on Thursday.
The Keybirds season was one of perseverance after beginning the season strong in early June. Throughout the 53 game season the Keybirds had one constant, finishing. Whether it be when the Keybirds had the lead throughout the game and would close the game out with great defense, or when they found themselves down in games the team would always play hard until the final out often scoring a run in the seventh.
“It was nice to get there, we had the guys to do it. The regular season was a little bit rocky at times. When it came down to tournament time they were able to get it done." Head Coach of the Keybirds Trevor Sorenson said of the state tournament run.
The Keybirds had a miraculous state tournament run that earned them a spot in the championship game and punched them a spot in the regional tournament.
Williston played the opening game of the tournament on Wednesday in a matchup to Carpet Land a Lincoln Nebraska team. Carpet Land would strike first in the second inning and follow it with a five run third inning to put the Keybirds down early. With no change in moral the Keybirds stayed focused and began to set up a comeback attempt. Alex Ewert would get the first Keybird run on the board in the third with an RBI single.
The bats would come alive in the top of the sixth that began with Kadin Finder who hit an RBI single. Conner Ekblad, Tyler Tamez, and Nik Rustad all batted in a run in consecutive at bats. The comeback would stop there however and the Keybirds would fall 10-5 in the first game.
Fortunately for the Keybirds they finished strong with momentum and had another game to lose in the double elimination tournament. The Keybirds would matchup against the South Dakota State Champions Harrisburg in the second round game.
Kadin Finder got the start on the mound and pitched an excellent game backed by great defense in the battle of a game. Each team fought the gain control of the game, but each team's defense wouldn't allow the other to string together consecutive hits. The games lone score would come off a home run in the top of the second inning. That would be the only score required to win in the defensive game and the Keybirds would fall 1-0.
“He pitched his best performance on the biggest stage of the year." Sorenson said.
Finder left it all on the mound in his final start and pitched a complete game. Finder only allowed three hits. He would strike out ten batters and only walked one in the 27 batters Finder faced.
"They played great, had great energy, hit the ball well, pitched well, and played great defense. Just had a great formula for success. It was a great, fun season. A lot of good baseball players on the team." Sorenson said.
The Keybirds will be losing players who had a phenomenal careers for the the team in Alex Bloom, Ashton Collings, Alex Ewert, Landon Miller, Kadin Finder, Tyler Tamez, and Derek Lee
The Keybirds season was a successful one in Head Coach Trevor Sorenson's first season. If this is the direction the Keybirds are headed in the future, the Keybirds are set up for sustained success in the years to come.