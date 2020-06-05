The Williston Keybirds fell behind during the second inning of their first game Friday to Minot and could never close the gap.
The team had eight hits to the Vistas’ six, but Minot was able to drive in seven runs. Williston managed only one.
Chris Sathe was on the mound for two and one-third innings and gave up four runs on two hits. He struck out one. Jackson Ekblad tossed out two over three innings and Kyle Mischke stuck out two in an inning and two-thirds.
MNTV: 0 1 4 0 0 2 0 7 6 1
KYBR: 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 8 0
Keybird highlights: TB: Jackson Ekblad, Jake Engen, Garret Hill, Dale Kjorstad, Kyle Mischke 2, Trevyn Sundby 2; RBI: Kyle Mischke; LOB: 3; DP: Garret Hill; HBP: Chris Sathe