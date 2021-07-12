The Williston Post 37 Keybirds dropped a pair of games over the weekend, losing 11-1 and 6-1 against the Minot Vistas on Saturday, July 10.
The results show something different from what the Keybirds have been doing lately, as the low scoring is a contrast to the streak of games where Williston scored four or more runs in 11 of the 12 games prior to the doubleheader.
In the first game, Minot got an early lead en route to the big win, and in the second game, Minot scored five runs in the sixth inning to close out the game.
Otherwise in the 6-1 loss, Williston kept Minot at bay and were tied with the Vistas for most of the game.
Minot scored first, driving in one run in the bottom of the fourth inning, but Williston responded right away in the top half of the fifth.
All statistics referenced are from GameChanger.
To kick off the fifth inning, Tyler Tamez drew a walk. After the first out in the inning, Tamez stole second during Derek Lee’s at-bat.
Lee grounded out for the second out of the inning, but he advanced Lee over to third base for Ashton Collings. Collings hit a single up the middle, driving in Tamez for the Keybirds’ run.
Collings, Tamez and Kyle Mischke ended the game with the only hits for the Keybirds, with Collings driving in the one run.
In the first game, Minot had a 4-1 lead after the first two innings, and the Vistas added seven runs in the bottom of the fifth to close out the game.
Williston’s one run came in the top of the first, when Jaxon Meyer hit a solo home run with two outs. After the home run, Grant Cymbaluk hit a double to threaten more scoring from the Keybirds, but he was left stranded.
Lee led the Keybirds with two hits in the game, and Cymbaluk and Meyer had one hit each. Meyer had the only run batted in for the Keybirds, coming from his home run.