The Keybirds played their final regular season games in front of the home fans on Friday night in a double header to Bismarck Govs. The Keybirds finished the season strong, splitting the series with Bismarck in a 6-4 win and a 12-3 loss.
The Keybirds traveled to Dickinson on Monday night to compete in the North Dakota American Legion Baseball Class AA State Tournament. The Keybirds had a consistent season this year that began at the start of the season. Despite starting off 2-4, in the month of June the Keybirds strung together five and seven game win streaks.
Throughout the ebbs and flows of the season a team will have high points and low points. Head Coach of the Keybirds Trevor Sorenson loved his teams no quit attitude this season even in games that weren't going their way.
"I liked the no quit they had. We have had a lot of games where we closed it out at the end. Then there are times when there is a big run differential and they still get guys on base.” Sorenson said.
Kadin Finders remembers playing Jamestown in the beginning of the season on June 18 when the two teams played in Williston. Despite losing the first game the Keybirds rallied to get their revenge in the second game.
“When we played Jamestown here the first game. We lost 6-0, not a good game. But we bounced back the second game and had a really good effort from Bloom on the mound and we won that one 2-1 at home. That was huge.” Finders said
This season was a unique of for the Collings brothers Ashton and Chase. The two brothers are playing together on the same team for the first time in baseball which has been one of A.Collings favorite things from this year.
“Honestly it would be playing with my little brother for the first time in baseball.” A. Collings said.
Being the brothers they are, A.Collings said that C. Collings will be tough with him after a mistake but wouldn't trade the experience.
“It has been a lot of fun, obviously it’s had its ups and downs because we are brothers and we fight but is one of the best moments ever.” A. Collings said.
One of the standout moments from the year was a no hitter thrown by Finders on June 28 in the 5-0 win against Grand Forks. Finders spoke on how he was able to stay focused and get the edge on the batter.
“The main thing was getting ahead with strike one. That sets the tone for every at bat, knowing that I am ahead with these guys. They were a pretty young team so I knew that if I got ahead early then it would get in their head and they would struggle. Otherwise I was just trying to fill up the zone and let my defense play behind me, and they did.” Finders said.
Finders didn't realize that he was in the middle of a no hitter until later in the game, but was a good feeling to finish the game.
"It was really cool," Finders said. "I didn't really know what was going on until the sixth inning. I got out there on the mound in the seventh inning and I thought ‘okay I have this no hitter going lets see if I can finish it.’ I think there were three balls in play that inning and we got them all.”
Before the beginning of the season Micah Larson was ready to play whatever position was need to help the team succeed. Throughout the season Larson has played all over the infield, catcher, and was a starting pitcher. Larson was up for the challenge this season and staying focused was a big key to his success this year.
"I kind of go wherever the coach puts me and wherever I am needed," Larson said. "It definitely takes a lot of extra mental work. Physically for the most part it’s all the same, but a lot of it is just thinking about what I am going to do each play at each position and making sure everyone around me knows what they are doing too.”
Tyler Tamez along with Alex Bloom, Connor Ekblad, Garrett Solberg and Finders have been consistent at the plate all year. A batter has a couple ways to anticipate the pitch. He can try and guess it before the release, watch the spin of the ball, or react when the ball is close. Throughout the season Tamez has been improving his hitting through hard work in practice.
“It has definitely been better, the season started off slow but we picked up on it and put in more work, and started putting the ball in play more." Tamez said
Depending on the pitcher Tamez can see the pitch before hand, but looks for the spin of the ball when in the batter's box.
"Some guys hide it pretty well and some guys can’t and you can pick it up right out of the hand. Others are pretty good with it so you have to pick up on the spin.” Tamez said.
The team's pitching and defense has been solid all year, Sorenson believes being well rounded in the tournament will give the Keybirds the best success.
"If we can hit the ball, throw strikes, and make plays. We had good defense all year, the pitching is still good, but we are walking too many guys and our hitting is coming around. If we can dial in on the mound and in the box we are going to be pretty good.” Sorenson said.
A. Collings echoed the same strategy when it comes to the team being most successful this week.
“If we can put the ball in play because our defense and pitching has been amazing all year.” A. Collings said.
The North Dakota American Legion Baseball Class AA State Tournament will be held in Dickinson from Monday July 24 through Saturday July 29.