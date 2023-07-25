The Keybirds played their final regular season games in front of the home fans on Friday night in a double header to Bismarck Govs. The Keybirds finished the season strong, splitting the series with Bismarck in a 6-4 win and a 12-3 loss.

The Keybirds traveled to Dickinson on Monday night to compete in the North Dakota American Legion Baseball Class AA State Tournament. The Keybirds had a consistent season this year that began at the start of the season. Despite starting off 2-4, in the month of June the Keybirds strung together five and seven game win streaks.



Tags

Load comments