Head Coach Trevor Sorenson works with a player during batting practice.

 Brendan Saunders | Williston Herald

The Williston Keybirds 16U have officially begun their season on Monday, beginning practices as a team. The Keybirds are coached by Head Coach Trevor Sorenson, a long time coach, but his first season with the Keybirds.

The main focus of the first practice was to get everyone loose and fresh. Most of the players on the roster played on the Williston High School team making the first practice a great way to get loose again. 



