The Williston Keybirds 16U have officially begun their season on Monday, beginning practices as a team. The Keybirds are coached by Head Coach Trevor Sorenson, a long time coach, but his first season with the Keybirds.
The main focus of the first practice was to get everyone loose and fresh. Most of the players on the roster played on the Williston High School team making the first practice a great way to get loose again.
“Today was the first day we broke up into groups. We got our teams separated after tryouts last week. A lot of these guys have played a bunch of baseball in the spring, the main thing is getting a lot of swings in keeping things fresh." Sorenson said.
Due to an injury lasting all summer and a recently graduated player opting to work in the community the Keybirds are looking to fill the roll of the catcher.
Micah Larson, who has just finished his senior season with the Coyotes, noting playing in the school season and getting as many reps possibles is the key to his improvement.
"Getting reps and great coaches, offseason everything helps." Larson said.
Larson had a chance to see what adjustments he needed to make from the spring season heading into summer season.
“We got pitching that I got to work on, we lost two catchers so we're short so I am going to work on that. I play everywhere so just work everything.” Larson said.
Kadin Finders is entering his final season with the Keybirds. Finders recognizes the talent the Keybirds have this season, expecting a lot from himself as well.
"The coaches expect a lot out of me and I expect a lot out of me too coming off of that spring season. We made it to state last year and we won the play in game here, but I would like to not be in the play in game situation, somewhere middle of the pack obviously the top would be ideal. There are a lot of good teams but if we can get into the tournament anything can happen.” Finders said
'To win' with the talent on the roster this year the goal for Sorensen and the team is to win as many games as possible with sitting in the top 5 in the state in their sights.
"We have some good depth on the mound," Sorenson said. "So I think that we should have a good pitching staff, and should be able to give us a chance to win a lot of games as long as we hit the ball. Hopefully, sit at top 5 in the state, I think that we are fully capable of it with the experience we got and the skill. I think there is a good team chemistry, a lot of guys you can get in a lineup any given day." he added.
The Keybrids first game is at home against Fargo on Wednesday with the TruHealth Tournament beginning on Thursday in Williston.