The Williston Keybirds 16U began their season Monday, beginning practices as a team. The Keybirds are coached by Trevor Sorenson, a longtime coach, but his first season with the Keybirds.

The main focus of the first practice was to get everyone loose and fresh. Most of the players on the roster played on the Williston High School team making the first practice a great way to get loose again. 



