Two points.
That was the difference between the final score in the Trenton vs. Kenmare girls basketball Region 8 championship game, and Kenmare was the team that won.
The Lady Honkers defeated the Lady Tigers 52-50 in one of the closest, nail-biting games both teams had all season.
But it wasn't an easy win for Kenmare, because the Lady Tigers didn't go down without a fight.
To put it in perspective, Trenton took an undefeated team and brought them down to the wire.
At times during the matchup, the Lady Tigers held the lead and forced Kenmare to struggle for an opportunity to gain momentum. Team leaders on both sides of the court gave it their all during the game and it showed with every pass, basket, block or steal made.
Overall, it may have been a tough game for both teams, but it wasn't a tough loss for Trenton and it wasn't an easy win for Kenmare.
But it was a great game.
Kenmare advances to the 2021 North Dakota High School Activities Association Class B girls basketball state tournament for a March 4 match against Wilton/Wing.
Team seeding and drawing for the the state tournament were determined on Feb. 26.
The top five teams were ranked through an online voting process by coaches of the participating schools with the remaining three teams being randomly drawn to determine quarterfinal matchups.
All the matchups for the Thursday, March 4 State Quarterfinals at the Minot State Dome are:
12 p.m. – #2 Seed Grafton vs. Glenburn (Second Random Draw)
2:30 p.m. – #3 Seed Kenmare vs. Wilton/Wing (Third Random Draw)
6:30 p.m. – #1 Seed Central Cass vs. Hettinger/Scranton (First Random Draw)
9:00 p.m. – #4 Seed Carrington vs. #5 Seed Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich
The 2021 North Dakota High School Activities Association Girls Basketball State Tournament will be held March 4-6 at the Minot State Dome.
