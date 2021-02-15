The Kenmare High School girls basketball team are the District 16 champions after defeating Divide County on Feb. 13 during the district tournament.
Kenmare won 44-27.
The Lady Honkers were led by Kate Zimmer who had 22 points during the game. Brenna Stroklund had the second highest scoring record with eight points.
Madison Melin had five points, Mashae Miller had four, Sierra Skar had three and Megan Zimmer had two.
The Lady Honkers were the No. 1 seed in District 16. They maintained a completely undefeated season, winning all 19 games played this season (both conference and non conference games) and the two tournament games.
Divide County was the No. 2 seed in the district. During the championship round they were led by Faith Johnson who had 14 points in the game.
Behind her was Hannah Burtman with six points, Tia Nygaard with two points, McKenna Hallgren with two points, Ella Heide with two points and Alissa Haugland one point.
Overall, Divide County had a 15-7 record (including the two games played at the tournament).
Kenmare and Divide County qualified for the Region 8 tournament.
Additionally, Tioga High School and Stanley High School also qualified for the tournament.
Tioga defeated Powers Lake 36-29 for third place and Stanley defeated Ray 54-39 for fourth place.
Bethany Schmidt led the way for Tioga scoring 13 points in the game. Behind her was MaKenna Landsverk with 11 points, Maelyn Sanders with seven points, Paris Kerns four points and Bre Rose one point.
Ava Schuster led the way for Stanley finishing with 31 points.
Katie Wilhelmi had eight points for Stanley, Raygen Lee also had eight, Leevi Meyer had three points, Lily Obert had two and Rebecca Bohrer had two.
The Region 8 tournament is Feb. 22-Feb. 25 at the New Town Event Center. The state tournament is March 4-March 6 in Minot.