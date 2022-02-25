KENMARE REGION 8 2022

The Kenmare girls basketball team poses with teh 2022 Region 8 championship award on Feb. 24.

 Submitted Photo

The Kenmare Public School girls basketball team not only held on to the District 16 crown, but they also kept the Region 8 champion title.

The Lady Honkers won the Region 8 girls basketball championship on Feb. 24 after defeating New Town.

New Town was the District 15 champions.

By winning the championship, the Lady Honkers earned a spot at the NDHSAA Class B Girls Basketball State Tournament.

This year’s tournament will be held March 3, 4 and 5 at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks, ND.

Mark Rerick, Athletic Director for Grand Forks Public Schools, will serve as tournament manager.

State tournament ticket information and the bracket will be shared later.

However, tickets will go on sale Monday.

