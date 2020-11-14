After four long sets, the Kenmare High School volleyball team beat Divide County and was named the 2020 North Dakota High School Activities Association Class B Region 8 Volleyball champions.
Divide County started on a high note, getting the better of Kenmare and winning the first set 25-21.
But the Lady Honkers came back with force and won the final three sets 25-15, 25-7 and 25-18, respectively.
Overall Kenmare had 43 assists, 49 kills, seven stuff blocks, 44 digs and six serving aces.
Brenna Stroklund had 21 total kills during the game, the most for the Lady Honkers. Megan Zimmer and Sierra Skar each had 11 kills and Amber Houck had six kills.
Kate Zimmer had all 43 assists, Stroklund had five stuff blocks and Abbey Kohler had two.
Megan and Skar shared 16 digs each while Brooklyn Rodin had 12. Stroklund and Skar also shared three aces each.
For Divide County, the Lady Maroons had three aces, 18 kills, 15 assists, 22 blocks and 60 digs.
Bria Smithberg, Riley Power and Windy Jacobson each had one ace, Ella Heide had the most kills with six, Reagan Casteel had the most assists with seven, Alissa Haugland had nine blocks, which was the most, and Tia Nygaard had 20 digs the most for team.
Additionally, the Senior Athlete of Year for Region 8 was Kenmare's Megan Zimmer and the Coach of the Year is Shaunessy Meyer, Tioga's head coach.
Now, Kenmare prepares for the NDHSAA Class B Volleyball State Tournament.
The Lady Honkers will face Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich at 1 p.m. on Nov. 19 at the FARGODOME.