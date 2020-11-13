The Kenmare High School volleyball team defeated Ray High School team in the semi final round of the NDHSAA Region 8 Volleyball Tournament on Thursday, Nov. 12.
Kenmare bested Ray in three sets, finishing 25-6 in the first set, 25-15 in the second and 25-9 in the third.
To say that the Kenmare Lady Honkers are beasts on the court is an understatement.
Kenmare finished its season undefeated in District 16 and the region (however, they did lose three games to schools outside of the district and region).
Additionally, the team was the District 16 champions after defeating Tioga for the district title on Nov. 2.
And in Thursday's match, the Lady Honkers showed just what they are capable of in volleyball.
The Lady Honkers performed incredibly well on both defense and offense and overall, the team had 29 kills, six aces, 38 digs, five stuff blocks and 35 assists.
Brenna Stroklund, the middle hitter for the Lady Honkers, led her team throughout most of the game.
She had the most kills with 13, the most stuff blocks with three and the most digs with 14.
Sierra Skar, Megan Zimmer and Kate Zimmer had the most aces each with two.
Just from watching the livestream, Kenmare got the better of Ray. The Lady Honkers had a tighter defense, knew where to hit the ball and knew how to force errors from Ray.
Although the game was not one of Ray's best, the Lady Jays still put up a fight.
Ray finished the match with 10 kills, three aces, 71 digs, two stuff blocks and eight assists.
The Lady Jays also had several leaders step up in the game including Sydney Larson, Brooklynn Ray, KateLynn Skor, Cassidy Skor and Lydia Hickel (to name some).
Larson and Ray shared the most kills with three each while Larson, Hickel and KateLynn had one ace each.
KateLynn also had 26 digs, the most during the game, and Cassidy had the most assists finishing with five.
Ray also had the only two stuff blocks.
Although Ray lost to Kenmare, the team still achieved their goal by finishing in the top four of Region 8.
Now, Kenmare will face Divide County in the final match to see which school will be named the NDHSAA Region 8 Volleyball Champion.
That game will be at 1 p.m. on Nov. 14 at Kenmare High School.