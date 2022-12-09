Kendra Hall accepts award

Kendra Hall accepts Player of the Game award from Jan Skadeland

 Brendan Saunders | Williston Herald

Williston High School hosted its 12th annual Skadeland night honoring the late Donn Skadeland on Tuesday against Minot. Jan Skadeland, WHS principal Dr. Jason Germundson, American State Bank & Trust Co. Chairman Pat Sogard and President Dave Hanson chose a player of the game to present a $500 scholarship and plaque in honor of Donn. 

Junior Kendra Hall took home the award on Tuesday night to the roar of the staff and her fellow teammates. Hall battled and played through a calf injury throughout the game and was the team's leading rebounder. 



