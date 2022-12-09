Williston High School hosted its 12th annual Skadeland night honoring the late Donn Skadeland on Tuesday against Minot. Jan Skadeland, WHS principal Dr. Jason Germundson, American State Bank & Trust Co. Chairman Pat Sogard and President Dave Hanson chose a player of the game to present a $500 scholarship and plaque in honor of Donn.
Junior Kendra Hall took home the award on Tuesday night to the roar of the staff and her fellow teammates. Hall battled and played through a calf injury throughout the game and was the team's leading rebounder.
"Anytime a kid gets help with a scholarship we have to celebrate that. She showed perseverance in the game. She went down with calf cramps and got back out there and cramped again, but she wanted to get back out there," Head Coach Cory Fleck said.
Hall only started playing basketball in her freshman year and has taken tremendous strides to improve her skills, and has the award to show that. Fleck said that there is still a long way to her ceiling.
"Kendra, I think, is the strongest athlete in the WDA, she just needs to translate that to the court. Once she gets in the post it's going to be hard to stop her, she's going to get better and better. Knowledge is going to increase, and it's going to be huge for the latter half of the season," Fleck said.