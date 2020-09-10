Williston Sea Lions current head coach Karen “Gug” Guglich will resign as coach on Sept. 31 and Cameron Elmer will step up in her place.
Guglich has coached the program for the last 10 years and according to a press release from Williston Sea Lions Board President, Christina Luthy, Guglich has created a positive culture and developed the program with “courage, integrity and compassion.”
She has helped to grow the club three times in size, to more than 135 Swimmers ages 5-18 years old and has trained over 42 State Qualifiers (19 qualifiers in 2018) and five State Champions.
While she was coach the club team earned 11 State Titles and has had eight Midwest Regional Qualifiers, which placed 27th among 62 teams from 10 other states.
Also during her tenure as coach, the team received level one and two USA Swimming club status, and just recently received level one Safe Sport Recognition.
Guglich leaves the Williston Sea Lions swim club with the highest winning percentage among the WSL swim coaches through her tenure, according to the press release.
“The Sea Lions Swim club has been a special part of my journey in Williston,” Guglich said. “The members of our club have been friends and family over the past nine years and will continue to be. The families are supportive and encouraging and the swimmers are hard working, challenge each other and their coaches to be the best and have fun while doing it.”
Guglich started swimming competitively during the summers when she was five years old.
She continued her swimming career through college where she helped start the Gordon College Men's and Women's swim team. She also studied abroad in Germany where she participated in a local German Schwimmverein. There she learned that although the language is different, the importance of good technique and consistent quality training is very much the same, according to the press release.
“I will never forget the support and encouragement of my coaches,” Guglich said. “I hope to offer the same to each of the Sea Lion swimmers."
Luthy said she and the entire WSL board are grateful for Guglich’s dedication, passion and focus to the program and its swimmers.
“ She has brought the program to new heights and the future of our swim program is very bright because of her,” Luthy said. “The Williston community and I, wish her great things in all of her endeavors.”
Elmer replaces Guglich and takes over as the new full-time head coach. It is the first time in the club’s existence that they have hired a full-time coach.
Guglich said to have a full-time coach for the club has been a goal for a few years now.
“How great that we are at this point today and that we have such a fantastic coach in the position,” Guglich said. “(Elmer) is committed to developing our swimmers to be successful leaders in the water and beyond. He has demonstrated this commitment through countless hours on deck working to develop stroke and turn technique and attending hours of training to develop his knowledge base and relationships with area and national coaches.”
Elmer takes over as coach at the end of the month.