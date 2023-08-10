Bauska AD 23

Bauska was named Activities Director on August 1. 

 Williston Basin School District #7

Williston Basin School District #7 announced on August 1 that Josh Bauska was named as Activities Director for Williston Middle School and began his duties immediately 

Bauska is currently a P.E. teacher for the middle school and has been heavily involved in sports throughout the community. Bauska coached football, basketball, and Cross Country for the middle school and is excited to step into a new position where he can work even closer with the athletics program and help develop future athletes of Williston. 



