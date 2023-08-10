Williston Basin School District #7 announced on August 1 that Josh Bauska was named as Activities Director for Williston Middle School and began his duties immediately
Bauska is currently a P.E. teacher for the middle school and has been heavily involved in sports throughout the community. Bauska coached football, basketball, and Cross Country for the middle school and is excited to step into a new position where he can work even closer with the athletics program and help develop future athletes of Williston.
“I am excited to work with all of the coaches, I have met all the fall team coaches. I will be able to help through the season and any questions they have. I am excited to work with all of the athletes and be at all of the home games.” Bauska said.
The years of experience in the three seasons of sports that the school offers will be beneficial for the school as Bauska can help guide newer coaches and give them insight to what he has learned throughout his career.
Sports in a smaller community in Williston can open a child up to a number of opportunities whether it be life lessons, health benefits from being active, or being social and making friends. Bauska believes that Williston is a special place for sports to blossom within the youth of the community.
“Williston is one of those communities that is small. I think that our athletic programs have an opportunity to blow up here soon, in our middle school and in our high school. Seems like a lot of people who grow up here stay here. We get these kids doing sports now, they are going to make those friends and slowly grow our community because their kids are going to be playing too." Bauska said.