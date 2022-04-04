Jeff Clarke

Jeff Clarke was named the new head girls varsity hockey coach at Williston High School.

 Submitted Photo

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Williston High School has a new coach in its ranks. 

Jeff Clarke will be the new head coach for girls hockey.

News of the hire was announced on the Coyotes activities and athletics Facebook page on March 31. 

Clarke replaces Jason Sinness. 

The Lady finished the 2021-2022 season with a 4-17-0-1 overall record. 



Load comments