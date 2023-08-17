Ray HS logo

Ray High School Volleyball is ready to make some noise this season as they begin to prepare for the start of the season. The Jays began to practice as a team on August 14 and will have less than two weeks before their first game on August 26 at the Coal Country Classic. 

The Ray Varsity Volleyball program is coached by Head Coach Angie Cancade. The Jays come into the season as a young team, so to start the first days of practice the team has been shaking off the rust of the summer. 



Tags

Load comments