Ray High School Volleyball is ready to make some noise this season as they begin to prepare for the start of the season. The Jays began to practice as a team on August 14 and will have less than two weeks before their first game on August 26 at the Coal Country Classic.
The Ray Varsity Volleyball program is coached by Head Coach Angie Cancade. The Jays come into the season as a young team, so to start the first days of practice the team has been shaking off the rust of the summer.
"Our focus for the first few practices has been back to basics. We need to really fine tune fundamentals. We are a young team with little varsity experience." Cancade said.
Erika Ketelsen, Maddix Falk and Maelee Cancade are the three returning seniors for the Jays this season. The three seniors earned the respect of their younger teammates and will be leaders for the young squad this season.
"Our younger kiddos look up to these girls and I expect them to really shine in their leadership roles. They are really working on taking the younger players under their wings and sharing with them their love of the game." Cancade said.
The team comes into practice motivated to make a mark on the season and are taking steps every day to improve. Cancade's goal for the team this season is rooted in improvement, whether it be every day at practice and every game, but for the season as a whole.
"They are hungry and they want to prove themselves. They are also very "team" oriented and not focused on themselves. They want what is best for the team as a whole," Cancade said. "Our goal has always been and will continue to be is to be better today than you were yesterday. This can pertain to so many areas. We want our skills to constantly improve. We want our record to be better this year than last year. We finished 3rd in the region last year and we want to finish higher than that this year." She added.
The Jays first home game will come on September 7 in a matchup to Divide County.
"We are very excited to see what this young crew is going to put together. I think they are really going to surprise some people and we are going to use that to our advantage." Cancade said.