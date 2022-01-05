Check out January schedules for Tioga, Trenton and Williston Trinity Christian basketball teams.
Tioga
The Tioga High School basketball teams have put good starts together to begin the 2021-2022 basketball season, and the teams will look to do even better the rest of the year.
Here is a look at the teams’ first action back from the break in January, with game information coming from the North Dakota High School Activities Association website.
Boys Basketball
Jan. 6 7 p.m. vs. Lewis & Clark High School — Berthold
Jan. 13 7 p.m. vs. New Town High School
Jan. 15 11:30 a.m. @ Alexander High School Venue: Ray High School
Jan. 17 7:15 p.m. vs. Kenmare High School
Jan. 18 7 p.m. @ Powers Lake High School
Jan. 21 7:30 p.m. @ Divide County High School
Jan. 27 7 p.m. @ Bowbells/Burke Central Venue: Burke Central High School
Jan. 28 7 p.m. vs. Ray High School
Girls Basketball
Jan. 10 7 p.m. @ Lewis & Clark North Shore-Plaza
Jan. 14 7 p.m. vs. Williston Trinity-Alexander
Jan. 15 12:30 p.m. vs. Parshall High School Venue: Ray High School
Jan. 21 6 p.m. @ Divide County High School
Jan. 24 7 p.m. @ Kenmare High School
Jan. 28 6 p.m. vs. Ray High School
Jan. 29 2:45 p.m. vs. Our Redeemer’s High School Venue: Berthold
Trenton
The Trenton High School basketball teams have each started the season well, getting some wins ahead of the new year.
Now, with 2022 here, play is starting to resume for winter sports.
Here’s a look at the January schedules for the Tiger basketball teams, with information referenced coming from the North Dakota High School Activities Association website.
Boys Basketball
Jan. 7 4:30 p.m. @ Garrison High School Venue: Washburn High School
Jan. 8 3 p.m. @ Central McLean Cougars Venue: Washburn High School
Jan. 11 7 p.m. vs. Mandaree High School
Jan. 15 1 p.m. @ Powers Lake High School Venue: Ray High School
Jan. 17 6 p.m. vs. White Shield High School
Jan. 21 7 p.m. vs. Lewis & Clark, North Shore-Plaza
Jan. 22 4:30 p.m. @ Ray High School
Jan. 25 7 p.m. vs. New Town High School
Jan. 28 7 p.m. vs. Beach High School
Jan. 29 5:45 p.m. @ Lewis & Clark High School — Berthold
Girls Basketball
Jan. 6 6 p.m. vs. White Shield High School
Jan. 8 3:30 p.m. vs. Hettinger/Scranton
Jan. 14 7 p.m. vs. Mandaree High School
Jan. 15 3:30 p.m. vs. Divide County High School
Jan. 18 7 p.m. vs. Parshall High School
Jan. 20 7:15 p.m. vs. Divide County High School
Jan. 21 6 p.m. vs. Lewis & Clark North Shore-Plaza
Jan. 25 6 p.m. vs. New Town High School
Jan. 27 7 p.m. @ Beach High School
Jan. 29 4:15 p.m. @ Lewis & Clark High School — Berthold
Williston Trinity Christian (boys basketball)
The 2021-2022 season got off to a slow start for the Williston Trinity Christian boys basketball team, but with play resuming this week, the Crusaders have ample opportunity to get some momentum going.
Here’s a look at the team’s schedule for January, with all information coming from the North Dakota High School Activities Association website.
Jan. 8 2:30 p.m. @ Beach High School
Jan. 11 7 p.m. vs. Lewis & Clark, North Shore-Plaza
Jan. 18 7:15 p.m. vs. Bowbells/Burke Central
Jan. 24 7:30 p.m. @ Alexander High School
Jan. 27 7:15 p.m. vs. Divide County High School
Jan. 31 7:15 p.m. @ Powers Lake High School