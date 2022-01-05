TRENTON BOYS BBALL

Jaeden Wilson, No. 1 for the Trenton High School boys basketball team, dribbles the ball up court to try to pass during a January 23, 2021 game against Ray. Trenton won the game 41-38.

 Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald

Check out January schedules for Tioga, Trenton and Williston Trinity Christian basketball teams.

Tioga

The Tioga High School basketball teams have put good starts together to begin the 2021-2022 basketball season, and the teams will look to do even better the rest of the year.

Here is a look at the teams’ first action back from the break in January, with game information coming from the North Dakota High School Activities Association website.

Boys Basketball

Jan. 6 7 p.m. vs. Lewis & Clark High School — Berthold

Jan. 13 7 p.m. vs. New Town High School

Jan. 15 11:30 a.m. @ Alexander High School Venue: Ray High School

Jan. 17 7:15 p.m. vs. Kenmare High School

Jan. 18 7 p.m. @ Powers Lake High School

Jan. 21 7:30 p.m. @ Divide County High School

Jan. 27 7 p.m. @ Bowbells/Burke Central Venue: Burke Central High School

Jan. 28 7 p.m. vs. Ray High School

Girls Basketball

Jan. 10 7 p.m. @ Lewis & Clark North Shore-Plaza

Jan. 14 7 p.m. vs. Williston Trinity-Alexander

Jan. 15 12:30 p.m. vs. Parshall High School Venue: Ray High School

Jan. 21 6 p.m. @ Divide County High School

Jan. 24 7 p.m. @ Kenmare High School

Jan. 28 6 p.m. vs. Ray High School

Jan. 29 2:45 p.m. vs. Our Redeemer’s High School Venue: Berthold

Trenton

The Trenton High School basketball teams have each started the season well, getting some wins ahead of the new year.

Now, with 2022 here, play is starting to resume for winter sports.

Here’s a look at the January schedules for the Tiger basketball teams, with information referenced coming from the North Dakota High School Activities Association website.

Boys Basketball

Jan. 7 4:30 p.m. @ Garrison High School Venue: Washburn High School

Jan. 8 3 p.m. @ Central McLean Cougars Venue: Washburn High School

Jan. 11 7 p.m. vs. Mandaree High School

Jan. 15 1 p.m. @ Powers Lake High School Venue: Ray High School

Jan. 17 6 p.m. vs. White Shield High School

Jan. 21 7 p.m. vs. Lewis & Clark, North Shore-Plaza

Jan. 22 4:30 p.m. @ Ray High School

Jan. 25 7 p.m. vs. New Town High School

Jan. 28 7 p.m. vs. Beach High School

Jan. 29 5:45 p.m. @ Lewis & Clark High School — Berthold

Girls Basketball

Jan. 6 6 p.m. vs. White Shield High School

Jan. 8 3:30 p.m. vs. Hettinger/Scranton

Jan. 14 7 p.m. vs. Mandaree High School

Jan. 15 3:30 p.m. vs. Divide County High School

Jan. 18 7 p.m. vs. Parshall High School

Jan. 20 7:15 p.m. vs. Divide County High School

Jan. 21 6 p.m. vs. Lewis & Clark North Shore-Plaza

Jan. 25 6 p.m. vs. New Town High School

Jan. 27 7 p.m. @ Beach High School

Jan. 29 4:15 p.m. @ Lewis & Clark High School — Berthold

Williston Trinity Christian (boys basketball)

The 2021-2022 season got off to a slow start for the Williston Trinity Christian boys basketball team, but with play resuming this week, the Crusaders have ample opportunity to get some momentum going.

Here’s a look at the team’s schedule for January, with all information coming from the North Dakota High School Activities Association website.

Jan. 8 2:30 p.m. @ Beach High School

Jan. 11 7 p.m. vs. Lewis & Clark, North Shore-Plaza

Jan. 18 7:15 p.m. vs. Bowbells/Burke Central

Jan. 24 7:30 p.m. @ Alexander High School

Jan. 27 7:15 p.m. vs. Divide County High School

Jan. 31 7:15 p.m. @ Powers Lake High School

