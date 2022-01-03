Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Action is starting back up for winter sports now that 2022 has arrived, and teams will be looking to make an impact with games resuming after the holidays.

To catch you up to speed, here’s a look at the January schedules for Alexander High School winter sports and Ray High School sports.

Schedules referenced are from the North Dakota High School Activities Association website.

Alexander High School

The Alexander boys basketball team has had a decent start to its season. Currently they won two games and lost one.

Meanwhile, the Comet-Crusaders girls team is looking for their first win.

Boy’s Basketball

Jan. 3 7 p.m. vs. Divide County High School

Jan. 7 6:30 p.m. vs. Tioga High School

Jan. 15 11:30 a.m. vs. Tioga High School Venue: Ray High School

Jan. 17 7 p.m. vs. Mandaree High School

Jan. 20 7:15 p.m. vs. Stanley High School

Jan. 24 7:30 p.m. vs. Williston Trinity Christian High School

Jan. 27 7 p.m. vs. Parshall High School

Jan. 29 7 p.m. @ Wibaux High School

Girl’s Basketball (Co-ops with Williston Trinity Christian)

Jan. 3 7 p.m. vs. Divide County High School Venue: Alexander High School

Jan. 4 7 p.m. @ Bowbells/Burke Central

Jan. 6 7:15 p.m. vs. Ray High School Venue: Alexander High School

Jan. 10 7 p.m. vs. White Shield High School Venue: Williston Trinity Christian School

Jan. 11 7 p.m. vs. Lewis & Clark North Shore-Plaza Venue: Williston Trinity Christian School

Jan. 14 7 p.m. @ Tioga High School

Jan. 15 6:30 p.m. @ Ray High School

Jan. 20 7 p.m. @ New Town High School

Jan. 22 7 p.m. @ Divide County High School

Jan. 24 6:15 p.m. vs. Powers Lake High School Venue: Williston Trinity Christian School

Jan. 25 6:30 p.m. @ Parshall High School

Jan. 29 6:30 p.m. @ Wibaux County High School

Jan. 31 7 p.m. vs. New Town High School Venue: Alexander High School

Boy’s Wrestling

Jan. 7 11 a.m. — Jan. 8 7 p.m. @ Hettinger Classic Venue: Hettinger High School

Jan. 14 7 p.m. — Jan. 15 7 p.m. @ Miles City Venue: Miles City, MT HS

Jan. 22 9 a.m. — Jan. 22 5 p.m. @ Killdeer Tournament Venue: Killdeer High School

Ray High SchoolThe Ray High School winter sports team got a good start to the season, before the holiday break.

Now, with 2022 kicking off, sports action will resume, with play starting back up this week.

Boy’s Basketball

Jan. 6 7 p.m. @ Bowbells/Burke Central

Jan. 10 7:15 p.m. vs. Kenmare High School

Jan. 11 7 p.m. vs. Powers Lake High School

Jan. 15 7 p.m. vs. Mondak — Grenora/Westby

Jan. 18 7 p.m. vs. Divide County High School

Jan. 21 7 p.m. @ Parshall High School

Jan. 22 4:30 p.m. vs. Trenton High School

Jan. 28 7 p.m. @ Tioga High School

Girl’s Basketball

Jan. 4 7:15 p.m. vs. Lewis & Clark High School — Berthold

Jan. 6 7:15 p.m. @ Williston Trinity-Alexander Venue: Alexander High School

Jan. 7 6 p.m. vs. Bowbells/Burke Central

Jan. 10 7:15 p.m. @ Stanley High School

Jan. 15 6:30 p.m. vs. Williston Trinity-Alexander

Jan. 18 6 p.m. vs. Divide County High School

Jan. 20 6 p.m. @ Bowbells/Burke Central

Jan. 21 6 p.m. @ Parshall High School

Jan. 27 7:15 p.m. @ Kenmare High School

Jan. 28 6 p.m. @ Tioga High School

Jan. 29 7:15 p.m. @ Mandaree High School Venue: Lewis & Clark--Berthold

Boy’s Wrestling (Williams County Firestorm)

Jan. 6 6 p.m. @ Des-Lacs Burlington/Lewis & Clark

Jan. 6 7 p.m. vs. Bishop Ryan Venue: Des Lacs-Burlington HS

Jan. 14 3:30 p.m. — Jan. 15 5 p.m. @ Rugby Panther Tournament

Jan. 22 9 a.m. — Jan. 22 5 p.m. @ Killdeer Tournament

Tags

Load comments