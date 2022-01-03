Action is starting back up for winter sports now that 2022 has arrived, and teams will be looking to make an impact with games resuming after the holidays.
To catch you up to speed, here’s a look at the January schedules for Alexander High School winter sports and Ray High School sports.
Schedules referenced are from the North Dakota High School Activities Association website.
Alexander High School
The Alexander boys basketball team has had a decent start to its season. Currently they won two games and lost one.
Meanwhile, the Comet-Crusaders girls team is looking for their first win.
Boy’s Basketball
Jan. 3 7 p.m. vs. Divide County High School
Jan. 7 6:30 p.m. vs. Tioga High School
Jan. 15 11:30 a.m. vs. Tioga High School Venue: Ray High School
Jan. 17 7 p.m. vs. Mandaree High School
Jan. 20 7:15 p.m. vs. Stanley High School
Jan. 24 7:30 p.m. vs. Williston Trinity Christian High School
Jan. 27 7 p.m. vs. Parshall High School
Jan. 29 7 p.m. @ Wibaux High School
Girl’s Basketball (Co-ops with Williston Trinity Christian)
Jan. 3 7 p.m. vs. Divide County High School Venue: Alexander High School
Jan. 4 7 p.m. @ Bowbells/Burke Central
Jan. 6 7:15 p.m. vs. Ray High School Venue: Alexander High School
Jan. 10 7 p.m. vs. White Shield High School Venue: Williston Trinity Christian School
Jan. 11 7 p.m. vs. Lewis & Clark North Shore-Plaza Venue: Williston Trinity Christian School
Jan. 14 7 p.m. @ Tioga High School
Jan. 15 6:30 p.m. @ Ray High School
Jan. 20 7 p.m. @ New Town High School
Jan. 22 7 p.m. @ Divide County High School
Jan. 24 6:15 p.m. vs. Powers Lake High School Venue: Williston Trinity Christian School
Jan. 25 6:30 p.m. @ Parshall High School
Jan. 29 6:30 p.m. @ Wibaux County High School
Jan. 31 7 p.m. vs. New Town High School Venue: Alexander High School
Boy’s Wrestling
Jan. 7 11 a.m. — Jan. 8 7 p.m. @ Hettinger Classic Venue: Hettinger High School
Jan. 14 7 p.m. — Jan. 15 7 p.m. @ Miles City Venue: Miles City, MT HS
Jan. 22 9 a.m. — Jan. 22 5 p.m. @ Killdeer Tournament Venue: Killdeer High School
Ray High SchoolThe Ray High School winter sports team got a good start to the season, before the holiday break.
Now, with 2022 kicking off, sports action will resume, with play starting back up this week.
Boy’s Basketball
Jan. 6 7 p.m. @ Bowbells/Burke Central
Jan. 10 7:15 p.m. vs. Kenmare High School
Jan. 11 7 p.m. vs. Powers Lake High School
Jan. 15 7 p.m. vs. Mondak — Grenora/Westby
Jan. 18 7 p.m. vs. Divide County High School
Jan. 21 7 p.m. @ Parshall High School
Jan. 22 4:30 p.m. vs. Trenton High School
Jan. 28 7 p.m. @ Tioga High School
Girl’s Basketball
Jan. 4 7:15 p.m. vs. Lewis & Clark High School — Berthold
Jan. 6 7:15 p.m. @ Williston Trinity-Alexander Venue: Alexander High School
Jan. 7 6 p.m. vs. Bowbells/Burke Central
Jan. 10 7:15 p.m. @ Stanley High School
Jan. 15 6:30 p.m. vs. Williston Trinity-Alexander
Jan. 18 6 p.m. vs. Divide County High School
Jan. 20 6 p.m. @ Bowbells/Burke Central
Jan. 21 6 p.m. @ Parshall High School
Jan. 27 7:15 p.m. @ Kenmare High School
Jan. 28 6 p.m. @ Tioga High School
Jan. 29 7:15 p.m. @ Mandaree High School Venue: Lewis & Clark--Berthold
Boy’s Wrestling (Williams County Firestorm)
Jan. 6 6 p.m. @ Des-Lacs Burlington/Lewis & Clark
Jan. 6 7 p.m. vs. Bishop Ryan Venue: Des Lacs-Burlington HS
Jan. 14 3:30 p.m. — Jan. 15 5 p.m. @ Rugby Panther Tournament
Jan. 22 9 a.m. — Jan. 22 5 p.m. @ Killdeer Tournament