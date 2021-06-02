James Powers and Hunter Rustand will be competing in the state tournament after individually qualifying earlier this season in boys golf.
The North Dakota High School Activities Association Class A state golf tournament is slated for June 8 through June 9 at the Hawktree Golf Course in Bismarck.
Competition kicks off at 9 a.m. on June 8.
The pair will be the only two golfers representing the Williston High School golf team.
“Congratulations to these two for this accomplishment,” said head coach Tony Carmichael.
The Coyotes placed ninth at the Western Dakota Association Regional Tournament on Tuesday, June 1.
By doing so, they did not make the cut to attend the state tournament as a team.
“Our boys battled hard but we’re unsuccessful in the quest to qualify for the State tournament,” Carmichael said in a post on the WHS Golf Facebook page. “It has been a pleasure working with this group of young gentlemen. Their love for the game and the respect they showed to their fellow competitors was a pleasure to see.”
At the WDA tournament, Powers led the team after shooting 87 overall.
Mason Haugenoe shot 92, Jackson Ekblad shot 93, Hunter Rossland shot 95, Kade Shannon shot 98 and Evan Fisher shot 100 overall.
Carmichael said he learned a lot this season and said he hopes his team learned as much from him as he learned from them.
“The Future of Coyote Golf looks great with some young underclassmen and middle schoolers already playing at the varsity level,” Carmichael said.