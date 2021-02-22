Jaidyn Nass, a freshman forward for the Williston High School girls hockey team, received All-WDA honors this year.
In total, the WDA announced 15 girls’ hockey players earned 2020-21 All-WDA honors, according to a press release sent out on Feb. 21.
Nine forwards, four defenseman and two goalies were selected.
Mandan led all teams with six players named. Minot was next with four players. Bismarck and Jamestown each had two representatives on the team while Williston had one player.
Players were nominated and voted on by conference coaches. Also, the region coach of the year was selected.
All-WDA
Bismarck: Cameron Schmidt, Jr., forward; Paige Hanson, Sr., defense
Jamestown: Ella Roaldson, Jr., senior; Alexis Kirkeby, So., defense
Mandan: Ana Ross, Sr.., forward; Madison Hertz, Fr., forward; Mikala Fleck, Fr, forward; Kenlee Edland, Fr., forward; Maci Berg, So., defense; Jayli Wandler, Jr., goalie
Minot High: Taylyn Cope, So., forward; Abigail Tallman, Jr., forward; Paige Ackerman, Sr., defense; Amber Borkhuis, Sr. goalie
Williston: Jaidyn Nass, Fr, forward
Region Senior Athlete of the Year: To Be Announced following the N.D. State Tournament
Region Coach of the Year: Ben Hertz, Mandan