WHS girls hockey

Williston's Jaidyn Nass controls the puck during a Jan. 23 home game against Devils Lake. Williston won the game 2-1.

 Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald

Jaidyn Nass, a freshman forward for the Williston High School girls hockey team, received All-WDA honors this year.

In total, the WDA announced 15 girls’ hockey players earned 2020-21 All-WDA honors, according to a press release sent out on Feb. 21.

Nine forwards, four defenseman and two goalies were selected.

Mandan led all teams with six players named. Minot was next with four players. Bismarck and Jamestown each had two representatives on the team while Williston had one player.

Players were nominated and voted on by conference coaches. Also, the region coach of the year was selected.

All-WDA

Bismarck: Cameron Schmidt, Jr., forward; Paige Hanson, Sr., defense

Jamestown: Ella Roaldson, Jr., senior; Alexis Kirkeby, So., defense

Mandan: Ana Ross, Sr.., forward; Madison Hertz, Fr., forward; Mikala Fleck, Fr, forward; Kenlee Edland, Fr., forward; Maci Berg, So., defense; Jayli Wandler, Jr., goalie

Minot High: Taylyn Cope, So., forward; Abigail Tallman, Jr., forward; Paige Ackerman, Sr., defense; Amber Borkhuis, Sr. goalie

Williston: Jaidyn Nass, Fr, forward

Region Senior Athlete of the Year: To Be Announced following the N.D. State Tournament

Region Coach of the Year: Ben Hertz, Mandan

