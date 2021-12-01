WHS girls hockey

Williston's Jaidyn Nass controls the puck during a Jan. 23 home game against Devils Lake. Williston won the game 2-1.

 Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald

The Williston High School girls hockey team is off to a roaring start this season.

The Lady Coyotes won two games so far, and in one of those games they shut-out their opponent 7-0.

They were also named the WDA Team of the Week this week for their incredible season-opening performance.

Even though the Lady Coyotes have a great roster in general, there is one player that has truly gone above and beyond so early in the season—Jaidyn Nass.

Nass led the team last year, and this year regardless of only being two games into the season she continues to dominate.

She scored seven goals so far this season, four in the Nov. 26 game against Bottineau, and three in the Nov. 23 game against Dickinson. She also had one assist.

And because of how well she played in the first two games this season, especially the Nov. 26 game, Jaidyn Nass is this week’s Athlete of the Week.

The season is still so young, and on Friday the Lady Coyotes are going to be playing against one of the toughest teams out of the east (Grand Forks Central).

But if there’s anything Nass and the rest of the Lady Coyotes proved in the two games they played it’s that they are going to be a tough opponent to beat.

Hats off to Jaidyn, and best of luck to the entire Williston High School girls hockey team and their coach Jason Sinness.

