Jackson Ekblad, who is No. 5 on the Williston High School hockey team, was selected for the second time to attend the USA Hockey National Camp.
This is the second time Ekblad was chosen for this camp.
He is the only defenseman from North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana and Wyoming to go, according to a post on the Williston Basin Skating Club Facebook page.
This year, Ekblad was named All-WDA along with Kyle Mischke and Ashton Collings.
He also helped take the team to the state tournament, which was their first appearance since the 2009-2010 season.
As a junior (according to the NDHSAA), Ekblad will be returning next year for his final season as a Coyote.